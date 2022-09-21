Barracuda adds Zero Trust Access to its Email Protection to enhance security

Barracuda announced the addition of Zero Trust Access to its email protection suite. The new capabilities allow customers to control and manage access to email systems and Microsoft 365 applications on a need-to-know basis, providing an additional layer of security for their businesses.

With the accelerated migration of workloads to Microsoft 365, the attack surface for today’s businesses has expanded, and securing workloads for collaboration tools such as OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams requires security strategies built for the cloud. A robust approach to email security is especially important when it comes to protecting against account takeover because, when an account is compromised, attackers try to move laterally through the Microsoft 365 environment and access other applications and data.

Barracuda Email Protection Premium Plus, now with Zero Trust Access included, hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access specified resources. Conditional, time-based, and context-based access policies for Microsoft 365 email and applications can reduce the attack surface and compliance risks for businesses.

“Barracuda Email Protection with Zero Trust security provides complete protection for Microsoft 365, improving resiliency and security,” said Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering & Product Management, Email Protection. “For organizations that need to protect their businesses, brands, and people against the most advanced email-borne threats, Barracuda Email Protection is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution.”

“I was really impressed with Barracuda’s multilayered approach. They combine all the different functions needed to secure us against email threats. I also like the management interface. Even though it puts so many different capabilities at your fingertips, it’s clear and very easy to use,” explained Jamie Milliken, systems analyst at Gateway Mechanical, in a Barracuda case study.

“The bundled capabilities in Barracuda Email Protection were just right for our needs. It’s the comprehensive, integrated security solution we needed for our Microsoft 365 deployment,” said Andy Shotwell, Senior Vice President Bank of Botetourt, in a Barracuda case study.