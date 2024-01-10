BD Soft and Brandefense Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Indian Enterprises

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading distributor of cutting-edge IT security solutions in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Brandefense, a specialist in providing comprehensive online brand protection solutions. This collaboration aims to expand Brandefense’s services in the Indian market and offer proactive digital risk protection for SMBs, enterprises, and emerging start-ups.

Brandefense focuses on intelligence-led security. The company specialises in tailoring strategies that cater to clients’ unique needs, aligning with industry standards to mitigate online threats effectively. Leveraging constant digital footprint monitoring and data analysis, their range of services includes Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Supply Chain Security, and Actionable Threat Intelligence solutions. Employing AI-driven technology, Brandefense enables organisations to bolster their security posture and swiftly respond to breaches.

Mr. Zakir Hussain, CEO of BD Soft, highlighted, “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. Through our partnership with Brandefense, BD Soft aims to fortify tomorrow’s digital landscape. The alarming rise in cyber breaches among businesses echoes the growing concerns surrounding data security and confidentiality. Through our alliance with Brandefense, we aim to address these pressing issues head-on. Our extensive network comprising over 1500 partners across 17 states of India, is poised to reach and penetrate the right target audience effectively. The robust network empowers us to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions where they’re needed most.”

Hakan Uzun, CEO of Brandefense, emphasised, “India’s Digital India and e-governance initiatives are propelling digital transformation. Safeguarding digital services is crucial for the success of these endeavors. Our collaboration with BD Soft is a joint commitment to excellence, aiming to secure India’s business landscape from online threats.”

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. has etched its name as a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cyber Security solutions in India, offering industry-leading SMB and Enterprise-level security solutions in the Indian market. With a strong background, technical strength and partner network across the country, BD Software provides the best-in-class IT services and products. BD Software helps partners to grow, scale new business opportunities, and redefine how they approach marketing and distribution.

Since its inception in 2016, BD Software’s contributions and achievements have left indelible marks in the panorama of Cyber Security Solutions. BD Software extensive portfolio includes industry leading end-to-end solutions that are easy to implement and deliver real ROI from day one. Besides, the firm provides the required training, certifications, & marketing materials to their channel partners to succeed. It also empowers them with POC and presales to effectively showcase the solutions to their customers.

As an exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, their comprehensive product line-up includes Endpoint Security, DLP, Risk Management, Activity Monitoring & Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall & Web Filtering, Security Operations Centre & MDR, Human Resource Management Solutions, OCR, and New Age Document Solutions.