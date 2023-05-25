BD Soft plans aggressive expansion in the Punjab Markets

BD Software Distribution announces an aggressive roadmap in the Punjab markets, further strengthening its presence in North India. BD Soft has been on a steady growth trajectory, and the expansion will be a key driver for the brand’s growth as it bridges the potential gap in the Indian IT Infrastructure.

In the first phase, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar will remain the focus regions, given the internet’s rapid uptake and how it has sped up the digital revolution in these cities. This move will equip enterprises – SMEs or MSMEs who often see themselves confronted with cyber threats.

Punjab is becoming an emerging market for the cybersecurity industry; the government has also paid attention to securing the use of technology. One of the sources of inspiration for the Company’s decision to broaden its cyber security network is CenCOPS, India’s pioneering cyber security facility.

Zakir Hussain, CEO of BD Soft, commented on the expansion, saying, “Our main goal is to provide India with a safe and secure use of technology, and the steps taken by the brand will ensure stronger IT infrastructure; in the northern Indian Market. We already have an expanding channel network in this region & shall scale it to 200 partners in the next six months. We at BD Soft are rapidly expanding in Tier II and Tier III cities, alongside a strong foothold in the metros.”

BD Soft is an exclusive country partner to one of the top global cybersecurity brands, Bitdefender, and distributes 14 different security solutions across India via their channel partners. The brand has witnessed a 60% growth YOY, adding several new brands to its portfolio, including Endpoint Protector, Safetica, Zecurion, Chimpa, 42 Gears, Final Code, Sewcure Envoy, DECE, IPM+, ePrompto and few more.

The Company supports more than 2000+ partner networks spread across the country, servicing consumers, large SMB enterprises &, and Government bodies.