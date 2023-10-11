Mumbai, October 11, 2023: BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading IT security distributor, recently concluded a highly successful Channel Partner Connect event in Thailand. This initiative was aimed at expressing gratitude and rewarding the unwavering support of its dedicated channel partners, who have played a pivotal role in the success of Bitdefender consumer products and BD Software as a brand.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 140 channel partners from 20+ locations across India. The trip offered a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration, with a meticulously curated itinerary. Partners had the opportunity to visit iconic attractions such as Coral Island, known for its exciting water sports, the dazzling Gems Gallery, the serene Golden and Marble Buddha temples, and the captivating Safari World, among others.

BD Soft is renowned for providing comprehensive support to its partners and has built a strong ecosystem that spans the entire customer journey. Additionally, BD Soft guarantees fixed margins to its partners, a practice uncommon in the industry. The trip was organised in response to the remarkable success of its Triple Dhamaka Offer 2023, exclusively launched for Bitdefender consumer products.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, the visionary CEO of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the channel partners, stating, “Our partners are one of the major contributors to the success of Bitdefender and BD Software as a brand. Incentives like these help us establish a closer bond with our partners and network. With a tremendous response and satisfied partners, we are planning more attractive incentive schemes and tours in the future.”

BD Soft holds an exclusive country partnership with Bitdefender and distributes 15+ different security solutions across India through its channel partners. The brand has witnessed a remarkable 40% year-on-year growth, expanding its portfolio to include several new brands, including Safetica, Endpoint Protector, Final Code, and Wipeout, among others.