BD Soft strengthens its cybersecurity offerings for BFSI and Fintech businesses with advanced MDR and DLP solutions

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.has expanded its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions for the BFSI and Fintech sectors amid rising cyber risks fuelled by digital banking growth and cloud-led transformation. The strengthened suite addresses vulnerabilities linked to sophisticated phishing and ransomware attacks, insecure third-party integrations, and increasing exposure of APIs and financial data across distributed environments.

BD Soft’s cybersecurity portfolio now includes solutions from leading global and Indian innovators; Axidian, headquartered in Dubai (UAE), for identity governance and privileged access management; FileCloud, based in Austin (USA), for hyper-secure EFSS (Enterprise File Sync & Share) capabilities; GTB Technologies, headquartered in California (USA), for advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP); and Hunto.ai, based in Mumbai (India), for external threat intelligence and monitoring. Together, these solutions enable financial institutions to strengthen data governance, prevent fraud, meet regulatory obligations, and build resilient security frameworks that safeguard customer trust.

The surge in sector-wide threats is driven by the industry’s dependence on digital platforms and sensitive financial data. Over 60% of cyberattacks in India now target BFSI and Fintech, and cloud-related security incidents have risen by more than 45% in the last two years. With rapid mobile banking adoption expanding the attack surface, risks such as unauthorized access, data leakage, credential compromise, and insider-driven breaches continue to intensify, making continuous, intelligence-driven cyber defence essential for financial institutions today.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., said, “As financial brands accelerate digital adoption, robust encryption, zero-trust architecture, and continuous monitoring are no longer optional, they are foundational to trust and financial stability. Our focus is enabling institutions to go not just digital, but safely digital.”

BD Soft further plans to broaden its portfolio with AI-driven, cloud-native, and behaviour-based security tools, deepen alliances with global cybersecurity innovators, and strengthen its presence across key financial markets in India.