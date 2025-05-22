BD Software Partners with FileCloud to launch secure file sharing solution in India

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd.has partnered with FileCloud, a hyper-secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) platform, to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant file sharing and collaboration solutions to Indian enterprises.

FileCloud is a hyper-secure File Sync and Share (EFSS) platform tailored to meet the needs of enterprises. It facilitates seamless file sharing, collaboration, and access across any device, providing full control over data security and compliance. Offering flexible deployment options such as on-premise, cloud, or hybrid, —FileCloud features advanced capabilities such as granular file permissions, data governance, audit logging, and encryption, making it the ideal solution for enterprises prioritising data protection and regulatory compliance.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, stated, “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with FileCloud, a leader in hyper-secure Enterprise File Sync and Share solutions. This collaboration enables BD Soft to offer our customers a powerful platform for secure file sharing, collaboration, and data management. By integrating FileCloud’s cutting-edge technology with our cybersecurity solutions, we empower businesses to enhance data security, ensure compliance, and improve productivity..”

Adding to this, Leigh Bradford, (SVP of Global Sales) at FileCloud, stated ” We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a prominent leader in IT and cybersecurity distribution in India. This collaboration enables us to extend FileCloudsolutions to businesses across the region. By leveraging BD Soft’sexpertise in cybersecurity alongside FileCloud’s advanced platform, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive, secure, and compliant file management solution which drives operational efficiency and supports business resilience.”