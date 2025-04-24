BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. joined hands with OctoXLabs to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio with advanced Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management capabilities.

OctoXLabs is offering organizations enhanced visibility and control over their digital environments, including cloud infrastructure, endpoints, and applications. Its advanced platform integrates over 200 APIs, providing features like centralized asset inventory, license and application management, vulnerability detection, and automated incident response. Designed for scalability, OctoXLabs’ platform integrates seamlessly with leading security tools, improving compliance, reducing risk exposure, and strengthening cybersecurity resilience across cloud and on-prem environments. This enables businesses to manage and secure critical digital assets more effectively

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, stated, “Partnering with OctoXLabs significantly augments our cybersecurity offerings by introducing advanced CAASM capabilities, empowering our partners and customers with comprehensive asset visibility, efficient vulnerability management, and a fortified security posture across increasingly complex and dynamic IT infrastructures.”

Adding to this, Mr. Ismail Velioglu, CEO at OctoXLabs, stated “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with BD Soft to bring advanced CAASM solutions to the Indian market. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to help organizations across India enhance their cybersecurity resilience, achieve better asset visibility, and streamline risk management. We look forward to working together to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools and expertise for a more secure digital future.”