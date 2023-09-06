Beehive Revolutionises Hiring with New eRecuritment System: Boosting Efficiency by 60% for SMEs and MSMEs

Beehive, a pioneer in HRMS solutions tailored for SMEs and MSMEs, introduces eRecruitment Management solution onto its platform. The robust solution empowers organisations to attract top talent, streamline hiring workflows, and build high-performing teams. The HRMS platform results in a significant annual reduction in labour hours for small to medium enterprises, resulting in a notable 60% decrease in overall hiring endeavours.e

In the dynamic landscape of Indian SMEs and MSMEs, talent acquisition poses a series of challenges, including limited resources, skill mismatches, technology accessibility, geographical constraints Etc. Within this context, MSMEs grapple with the dual challenge of securing appropriate talent and managing costs effectively. The Beehive HRMS solution addresses these concerns by facilitating the acquisition of suitable talent at the right cost, while also streamlining the overall hiring timeline. Beehive’s eRecruitment Management system, an all-in-one solution automates hiring and tasks, letting SMEs focus on core goals while ensuring seamless critical functions in the backdrop. The platform effectively shifts these operations into autopilot mode!

The Beehive HRMS platform encompasses a range of features spanning requisition to onboarding. This includes centralised requisition management, streamlined workflows, and collaborative stakeholder engagement. Integrated sourcing from job boards and social media ensures a robust talent pipeline. The advanced features of Beehive’s eRecruitment system refines screening, scheduling, and feedback processes. Customisable hiring workflows maintain consistency and compliance. Automated screening accelerates candidate evaluation, enhancing team coordination. The complete Talent pool management enables proactive recruiting, supported by data-driven decisions.

Notably, the system integrates pivotal features like third-party Background verifications, Manpower planning, Digitally Signed Offer Letters, Consultant Portal Collaboration and more. Customisable Interview Assessment Parameters cater to diverse organisational needs.

Mr. Haresh Awatramani, CEO of Beehive, said, “With the launch of the eRecruitment Management System onto our platform, we have effectively addressed the prevalent issues and unique challenges that SMEs and MSMEs encounter during talent acquisition. This strategic move plays a pivotal role in resolving the pain points that hinder their growth trajectory. By bridging the gap between modern technology and the practical demands of these enterprises, we reassert our commitment to delivering solutions that are finely attuned to their needs.”

Beehive’s eRecruitment Management System redefines hiring, spanning strategic planning, sourcing, onboarding, and verification. It empowers SMEs and MSMEs, equipping them for talent acquisition’s challenges. Committed to value, Beehive provides cost-effective solutions tailored to unique enterprise needs. This new feature marks a new era in talent acquisition, fortifying businesses in competitive environments.