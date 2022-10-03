Beetel collaborates with  Heal Software

Beetel Teletech announced its new distribution partnership with Heal Software. The deal authorizes Beetel to manage the circulation of the next-generation Software to its customers and partners. The partnership aims to address the growing challenges in the application management space for its customers and partners.

“In our endeavour to be a value-added distributor, We are delighted about this alliance with Heal Software Inc and are well equipped to take their leading AI base application performance management solutions to end customers,” said Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head-Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited. “With APM- AIOPs by our side, we will be able to provide high-performance of applications and uptime in the customer’s application environment. The software is available on both perpetual and SaaS modules.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Uttam Dave, VP of Sales, Heal Software Inc., said, “We are delighted to welcome Beetel as our authorized distributor in India. Provided Beetel’s domain expertise, strong network, and proven track record, we are confident they would emerge as a valuable partner to Heal Software Inc. With growing complexity in the application environment, we can cater to global customers with Beetel.”