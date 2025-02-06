Berger Paints boosts efficiency by 25% with Oracle cloud migration

In advance of Oracle CloudWorld Tour Mumbai on February 6 at Jio World Convention Centre, Oracle today announced that Berger Paints India Ltd., India’s second largest paint company, has moved all of its on-premises mission-critical databases to Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In addition, Berger Paints has migrated its core business applications such as financial & accounting, process manufacturing including warehouse management, sales & services, and enterprise asset managements to OCI. With the migration, Berger Paints has improved operational efficiency by 25 percent and accelerated report generation and response time by 2X.

Founded 100 years ago, Berger Paints produces a wide range of decorative, industrial, and automotive coatings for diverse customer segments, including homeowners, contractors, and industrial clients. The company’s customer base has grown significantly, driven by its focus on customised premium solutions and the surge in urbanisation and infrastructure development, leading to a 2.5X increase in database workloads. As a result, Berger Paints required a modern IT infrastructure that could improve the company’s scalability, adaptability, resilience, and disaster recovery capabilities to help ensure system uptime and to accelerate data insights to better serve its large ecosystem of dealers and internal teams. Berger Paints selected Oracle Exadata Database Service on OCI for its extreme performance, elastic scalability, high availability, and robust security features.

“As a leader in paint and coating solutions, we continuously embrace technology to modernise our operations and meet our mission of continuous development and delivery of innovative, top-tier solutions for customers,” said Partha Protim Mondal, Chief Information Officer, Berger Paints India Ltd. “The migration to Oracle Exadata Database Service on OCI has played a crucial role in helping us improve operational efficiency and optimise costs. It has laid a solid foundation for us to deploy advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, to propel us into the next phase of digital transformation.”

Oracle Exadata Database Service delivers proven Oracle Database capabilities on data-optimised and data-intelligent Oracle Exadata infrastructure on OCI. It includes unique optimisations for modern database workloads such as AI, mission-critical transaction processing, and analytics, enabling a greater number of databases to run faster with fewer resources. In addition, extensive cloud automation, elastic scaling, and built-in security help organisations eliminate manual administration tasks and enhance business efficiencies while lowering costs. Full compatibility with on-premises Oracle Database and Exadata environments makes it easy for customers to migrate workloads to the Oracle cloud.

“India’s paints industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by urbanisation, infrastructure development, technological advancements, and a shift toward premium and sustainable products,” said Premalakshmi PR, vice president, Technology Cloud, Oracle India. “Oracle Exadata Database Service enables Berger Paints to streamline operations, accelerate decision making, and enhance service delivery, effectively supporting Berger Paints’ business objectives.”

Berger Paints used Oracle Cloud Hyderabad Region and Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region for its cloud migration. With OCI, Berger Paints has been able to leverage redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities to enhance business continuity. In addition, Berger Paints used OCI Object Storage and OCI Block Volumes to gain quick access to large amounts of data, including database backups and analytical data. With the elasticity and simplified management capabilities of OCI, Berger Paints can easily adapt its operations, manage demand surges, maintain costs, and optimise performance for optimal results.