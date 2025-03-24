Birlasoft recognised by ISG for Innovative Digital Solutions

Birlasoft Ltd part of the USD 3 billion diversified C.K. Birla Group, announced that three of its client projects in North America have been recognised as standout case studies by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The recognition highlights Birlasoft’s capabilities and commitment to developing innovative solutions that address complex business challenges and deliver tangible outcomes across various industries worldwide. These standout case studies showcase Birlasoft’s innovative ERP, Cloud, and Data Analytics solutions, designed to meet the dynamic needs of enterprises. This recognition further highlights Birlasoft’s excellence in delivering advanced technologies that drive operational efficiency and ensure long-term success for its customers.

The recognition features a diverse set of client successes across manufacturing, business services, and consumer goods industries. Birlasoft collaborated closely with Martin Marietta, a building materials manufacturer, TMV Enterprises in business services, and Torani Inc., a consumer goods company, to deliver customised solutions that drive efficiency, enhance data capabilities, and streamline strategic operations.

Case Study Highlights:

Martin Marietta: Birlasoft helped Martin Marietta consolidate its fragmented Oracle JDE ERP systems to improve system performance and disaster recovery. The new ERP solution enhanced system response time by 30%, reduced ERP maintenance cost by 25%, and achieved near-zero downtime, positioning Martin Marietta for sustainable growth.

TMV Enterprises: Birlasoft developed a scalable data and analytics solution for TMV Enterprises using Google Cloud Platform, which centralised data and standardised reporting across departments. The solution enabled seamless data access and real-time decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency and future scalability.

Torani Inc.: Birlasoft’s expertise in warehouse management system (WMS) selection enabled Torani Inc. to choose a robust WMS platform that supports its expanding operations and aligns with its long-term IT strategy. This comprehensive framework facilitated better decision-making and supports Torani’s future growth initiatives.

Angan Guha, CEO & MD, Birlasoft said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition from ISG, which showcases our ability to understand the unique challenges faced by our clients and to craft tailored solutions that drive meaningful business impact. Our efforts reflect not only our technical prowess but also our commitment to building long-term partnerships that empower organisations to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

“The case studies submitted have a clear focus on operational transformation and efficiency improvements,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG Partner and Chief Research Officer. “This is not surprising, considering the uncertain macroeconomic conditions many companies faced. ISG also saw a notable shift in the adoption of AI.”