Bitdefender unveils new Cloud-based Endpoint Detection and Response Solution

Read Article

BD Soft, exclusive country partner to Bitdefender has launched a new cloud-based dedicated Endpoint Detection and response (EDR) solution, designed to help enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSPs) to improve the ability to detect and eradicate threats as they occur and strengthen overall resiliency against cyberattacks.

The new EDR package is resource-light and fully cloud-delivered for easy deployment and management and runs alongside third-party prevention technologies. Unique in the EDR space, it combines endpoint telemetry and human risk analytics with the advanced threat detection capabilities. The detection capabilities enable quick visibility into vulnerable systems on premise or in cloud environments, and offer one-click actions to mitigate risks including quarantining files, blocking IP addresses and killing processes.

“Businesses and MSPs struggle to keep pace with an onslaught of attacks as cybercriminals work diligently to capitalize on the industry’s shift to less secure remote work environments for the foreseeable future” said, Zakir Hussain – CEO, BD Software Distribution. “The new Bitdefender EDR package delivers best-in-class attack visibility and effective response, backed by threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs, to help organizations navigate these riskier, uncertain times and protect their most valuable assets.” he further adds.

Bitdefender EDR is designed to increase resilience against cyber-attacks by making detection more accurate with increased visibility into what’s happening at the endpoint.Along with the new launch of Bitdefender EDR, Bitdefender has strengthened its product Gravity Zone that underpins its business solutions portfolio.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]