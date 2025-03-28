Biwin introduces advanced storage solutions for 2025

Biwin, a global leader in storage and memory solutions, unveils its 2025 product lineup featuring next-gen SSDs, memory modules, and memory cards for gaming, content creation, and professional use.

Revolutionary SSDs: Speed and Efficiency

Biwin’s latest SSDs integrate PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 for ultra-fast data transfer and responsiveness. Graphene thermal pads and advanced temperature control ensure stability and longevity.

Black Opal X570 PRO : PCIe Gen5×4 with NVMe 2.0, 14,000 MB/s read speeds, and a 6nm controller for seamless multitasking.

Black Opal NV7400 : PCIe Gen4x4, 7,450 MB/s read speeds, and SRAM caching for optimized data flow.

Biwin M100: SATA 3.0, up to 550 MB/s read speeds, with DRAM-less architecture for reliable storage.

DDR5 Memory Modules: High-Speed Performance

Biwin’s DDR5 modules offer enhanced bandwidth, efficiency, and heat dissipation for gaming and multitasking.

Black Opal DW100 DDR5 RGB : 8400 MT/s with RGB lighting and optimized cooling for overclocking.

: 8400 MT/s with RGB lighting and optimized cooling for overclocking. DDR5 SODIMM & UDIMM: 5,600 MT/s, power-efficient designs with error correction and heat management.

High-Performance Memory Cards

Designed for creators, Biwin’s memory cards provide fast speeds, ample storage, and durability.

Biwin MS100 : 100 MB/s read speeds, UHS-I U3, V30 ratings, and up to 256 GB capacity.

: 100 MB/s read speeds, UHS-I U3, V30 ratings, and up to 256 GB capacity. Biwin MS160: 160 MB/s read, 120 MB/s write, U3, V30, A2 rating for smooth 4K UHD recording.

Expanding Presence in India

Biwin partners with RJM Sanghvi Computers (Mumbai), King Technology (Delhi), and Petralene Products Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru) to ensure nationwide availability.

Commitment to Innovation

Manufactured with advanced semiconductor packaging and rigorous quality control, Biwin’s 2025 lineup guarantees high-performance, reliability, and innovation.