Blackhawk Network India appoints Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran as VP – Head of Strategic Development Centre, Product & Engineering

Read Article

Blackhawk Network has appointed Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran as Vice President – Head of Strategic Development Centre, Product & Engineering, Blackhawk Network India. In this capacity, Radhakrishna will spearhead the Strategic Development Centre and will report to Harel Kodesh, Chief Technology Officer, Blackhawk Network. The company’s first location of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, the centre will play a critical role in driving Blackhawk’s innovation in technology in the branded payments space. Blackhawk Network serves 300 million+ shoppers, 1,000+ brands & card partners across 26 countries, and has 200,000+ retail locations worldwide.

A seasoned executive, Radhakrishna has held key leadership roles in the field of technology during his 15-year tenure in the loyalty space, e-commerce and payments industry. Prior to joining Blackhawk Network, Radhakrishna worked with Wibmo as Vice President – Mobile Payments and Commerce and also served as Chief Technology Officer at Rewards 360 Global Services Pvt Ltd.

“There could not be a more exciting time to join the Blackhawk team. Our Strategic Development Centre will be at the forefront of developing innovative mobile payment solutions that will have a significant impact on our consumers’ and partners’ payment ecosystems,” said Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran at Blackhawk Network India’s recent Strategic Development Centre launch.