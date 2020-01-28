Blackhawk Network launches its first strategic development centre in APAC in Bengaluru

Blackhawk Network, a global payments provider, has launched its Strategic Development Centre in Bengaluru, India. The company’s first location of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, the Strategic Development Centre will play a critical role in driving Blackhawk’s innovation in technology in the branded payments space.

Blackhawk is a pioneer in bringing together disparate payments and shopping experiences; it disrupted the industry with the creation of the Gift Card Mall, bringing the third-party retailing of gift cards to grocery stores and helping to shape the industry. Blackhawk continues to focus on innovating the future of branded payment experiences, delivering branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people.

Harel Kodesh, Chief Technology Officer, Blackhawk Network, said, “In the past few years, Bengaluru has emerged as a hotbed of tech innovation, developing cutting edge next-gen products for the world. The region’s deep talent pool coupled with its proximity to customers and partners made it the perfect location for our new Strategic Development Centre. We are excited to expand our presence in India and look forward to the Centre’s contribution as we shape the future of global branded payments.”

With the growing global demand for digital branded payment solutions, Blackhawk’s Strategic Development Centre will focus on delivering product roadmaps across various areas of emerging payments as well as driving the innovation of Blackhawk’s products and solutions in the mobile payments space.

Radhakrishna Venketeshwaran, Vice President – Head of Blackhawk Network’s Strategic Development Centre (Product & Engineering), said, “There could not be a more exciting time to join the Blackhawk team. Our Strategic Development Centre will be at the forefront of developing innovative mobile payment solutions that will have a significant impact on our consumers’ and partners’ payment ecosystems.”

Leila Pourhashemi, VP, Technology Business Operations, Blackhawk Network, added, “The Strategic Development Centre will enable us to create solutions from India that will accelerate the introduction of innovative and augmented solutions for our customers, partners and our consumers worldwide. We are excited to usher in a new phase of growth and transformation for the company.”

Blackhawk’s Strategic Development Centre will focus on hiring top talent across a broad set of technology, product and project management disciplines and experience levels. The team will be located within a 200-seat facility located in the heart of the Bengaluru’s rapidly growing tech sector. Featuring light-filled lounges, sleek office spaces, an outdoor terrace, a game room and on-site parking, the Centre is designed to facilitate workforce efficiency and a superior employee experience.