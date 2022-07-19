BLS International’s signs agreement with Department of Administrative Reforms, Government of Karnataka

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

BLS International Services Ltd. has been selected by Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS); DPAR (Department of Administrative Reforms) (e-Governance), Government of Karnataka as Operations partner exclusively for 2 Divisions, Mysore and Kalburgi consisting of 15 districts.

In this project, BLS will partner with Govt. of Karnataka to offer currently available 798 government services of around 78 govt. departments through SEVA SINDHU PORTAL by establishing Grama One Centres at Gram Panchayat Level. Grama One is envisaged to be single point assistance center for all citizen centric activities at village level which include Government to Citizen (G2C) services, Business to Customer (B2C) services. BLS will also provide multiple B2C services to the citizens through the centres. This is as per the initiative taken by govt. for last mile delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) & Business to Citizen (B2C) services encouraging employment in rural part of the state. BLS will establish and manage 4074 Centres (Extendable later) in MYSORE & KALBURGI Divisions (15 Districts). The project has been awarded for 5 years extendable further up to 4 years.

Commenting on this, Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, “We are honoured to sign this contract with the Government of Karnataka and expand our partnership in southern India. We at BLS have been supporting the vision of the Indian government and have consistently been able to generate employment by partnering with different state governments. We are delighted to share that as of now through these state partnerships, we have been able to generate employment for over 30,000 since 2022 across Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and West Bengal. With this partnership, BLS International aims to generate direct employment opportunities for close to 5000 youths of Karnataka.”