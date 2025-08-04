Blue Cloud Softech’s AccessGenie empowers Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau with AI-driven surveillance

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited announces the successful deployment of its flagship AI-powered video analytics platform, AccessGenie, at the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). This milestone marks a significant leap in intelligent surveillance and public safety enforcement.

AccessGenie, BCSSL’s homegrown solution, transforms traditional CCTV infrastructure into a real-time intelligence engine. By ingesting live video feeds and applying advanced AI algorithms, AccessGenie reduces hours of manual monitoring to actionable insights delivered in seconds.

The latest deployment at Bhadrachalam Bridge, a critical transit point in Telangana, is a strategic initiative by TGANB to combat narcotics trafficking. The system leverages high-definition cameras and AccessGenie’s proprietary License Plate Recognition (LPR) and rule-based alerting to detect suspicious vehicle activity, simulate vehicle fraud, and flag behavioural anomalies. Alerts are instantly routed via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, ensuring rapid response and operational efficiency.

This implementation adds to AccessGenie’s growing footprint, which includes deployments with several third-party coastal security clients. The platform’s modular architecture allows for future enhancements such as facial recognition, gunshot detection, and behavioural anomaly tracking—positioning it as a comprehensive solution for modern surveillance needs.

As BCSSL continues to innovate in the AI and security space, AccessGenie stands as a beacon of how indigenous technology can empower public institutions and safeguard communities.

Commenting on the AccessGenie, Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited said,

“We’re honoured to be the partner of choice for TGANB in their important work to curb narcotics trafficking. The deployment of AccessGenie at Bhadrachalam Bridge is more than just a technological achievement, It is a matter of pride to be instrumental in matters of national security. This agreement indicates how Blue Cloud’s cutting edge AI solutions can help solve critical problems. By turning traditional surveillance into real-time, intelligent monitoring, we’re helping frontline agencies act faster and smarter. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to building solutions that serve public institutions as well as help create safer communities. As we move forward, we’re excited to keep enhancing AccessGenie to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern security and surveillance.