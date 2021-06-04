Blue Dart’s digital initiatives go green this World Environment Day

Read Article

Blue Dart, South Asia’s express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), has announced paperless transactions on their new digital portal for all its vendor partners this World Environment Day on June 05, 2021. The online launch event of this paperless technology is a registered event with UNEP for the celebrations of World Environment Day. Under the group’s new sustainability roadmap, Blue Dart has made significant investments in developing future-ready technology that can protect the environment and at the same time deliver excellence in a sustainable way.

The United Nations has proclaimed 2021- 2030 as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. With collaborative efforts, efficient risk mitigation strategies and sustainable use of resources, ecosystem restoration is expected to create tremendous business opportunities in line with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters. Blue Dart has committed this decade to its efforts towards ecosystem restoration.

Blue Dart recognises the importance of fighting climate change and is integrating robust ESG mechanisms into this decade of ecosystem restoration. Blue Dart has executed over 50 per cent of its customer invoices online and is working towards achieving a 100 per cent transition. Manufacturing paper is energy intensive; one A4 sheet requires approximately 50 watt-hours. Going paperless will help conserve energy, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, avoid deforestation, protect the natural habitat and strengthen forest-based livelihood opportunities for the surrounding communities. Through this initiative, Blue Dart will not only protect the environment but also commits to planting a significant number of trees every year. Currently, Blue Dart plants 111,000 trees every year, in order to offset 22,20,000 kg carbon per year on maturity.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said, “We are a purpose-driven organisation and have always kept sustainability and living responsibility at the centre of all our operations. This initiative is our endeavour to inculcate sustainable business practices and at the same time raise the bar on innovation. Blue Dart is a market leader and we believe that if we navigate through our sustainability roadmap, we will be able to contribute to reducing India’s and in the larger scheme of things, the World’s climate change issue – one step at a time. It is up to the world’s large organisations and the conglomerates to change the future landscape of Global Warming and Blue Dart is proud to be taking several steps forward to aid this cause.”

Aneel Gambhir, CFO, Blue Dart said, “In the journey of being an ESG compliant organisation, we have identified sustainable ways to carry out business operations. We are committed to giving back to the community in which we operate and at the same time, we are doing all that it takes to restore and protect our environment. The pandemic era combined with climate change emphasises the urgent need for organisations to invest in the ecosystem, before it’s too late.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]