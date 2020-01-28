blurams launches new range of Indoor Security Camera in India

The company has launched 2 products namely Dome Lite and Home Pro starting at Rs. 3499

blurams, with the mission of Living Carefree has announced the launch of its new Indoor Security Cameras in India namely Home Pro and Dome lite. Priced at Rs. 3499 and Rs. 3999 respectively, the newly launched products will be available for purchase on Amazon.in.

With its compact design, blurams Dome lite and Home Pro can be mounted just about anywhere in the home and features up to 720p and 1080p HD video respectively, along with intelligent alert, night vision, two-way talk, etc. The products also provide optional 24/7 Continuous Video Recording feature to its users which helps in ensuring the safety of their family members.

Other features include distortion correction, 3D Noise Reduction, Motion / Sound and Facial Recognition, Built-in microphone & speaker, up to 128GB microSD cards, 24 hours free cloud storage services for the lifetime

Commenting on the same, Kun CAI, blurams said, “We are excited to bring customers our premium range and provide even more security options with the latest products. With an aim to provide best-in-class products, we are constantly pushing ourselves to identify innovative, cost-effective and easy-to-use security products that make the customer Live Carefreely.”

The newly launched cameras are Alexa enabled and provide intelligent Motion, Sound and Human Detection. Widely acknowledged for its Smart AI and Edge Computing core technologies, the brand has entered the Indian Market in October 2019 and has launched an array of products with innovative features like Facial Recognition.