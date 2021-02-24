Bosch accelerates its digital strategy for India

Read Article

Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services, is accelerating its digital strategy for the Indian market with a portfolio of smart solutions beyond the mobility sector. With an increased focus on localization of its digital protfolio, Bosch India is actively contributing to rapid urbanization with next-generation infrastructure and connected living solutions.

Bosch India has invested close to INR 800 cr. to transform its Adugodi location in Bengaluru into a smart campus, the largest tech campus outside of Europe to showcase its digital use cases. Bosch employs over 31,500 associates in India and is home to 18,000 engineers across 7 locations, representing the largest Bosch R&D workforce outside Germany. Over 5250 associates — nearly 25 percent of the workforce — have been trained in AI and ML-related skills to create more value to the customers. Bosch is additionally collaborating with cloud and software providers in its journey to design, develop, and deliver affordable connected products.

Intelligent and smart building technologies made for India

Cities and companies are beginning to invest heavily to build next generation infrastructure during this new normal driven by social distancing measures. Bosch’s connected building solutions covers almost every area within a building, both residential and commercial, from the inhabitant’s safety and security to comfort. Bosch building technologies are coupled with IoT solutions that provide an integrated platform for security, safety, energy consumption, communication, and even video-based fire detection facilities. The smart building capabilities delivered by Bosch offer greater operational efficiencies in facilities management and new services to end-users. Bosch’s end-to-end solution for office buildings helps save on costs, create a pleasant working environment, and aid towards well-being of employees during the pandemic.

Bosch additionally offers wired and wireless conference systems for meetings of all sizes that provide excellent sound quality while keeping a safe distance. Bosch leverages its camera trainer function to utilize cameras in public spaces as a sensor, public address system, access control, or even skin temperature solution adhering to the new, contactless way of living.

Tailoring digital solutions for unparalleled usability and affordability

As a leading supplier of end-to-end engineering, IT, and business solutions, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH is tailoring digital solutions for Indian customers with unparalleled usability and affordability. RBEI, through its Discover, Nurture and Align (DNA) program, is on a relentless pursuit of innovation to empower startups to co-create, partner or GTM in a connected and cognitive manner. Over the course of 2020, RBEI has assisted and nurtured over 17 start-ups through its DNA program. With the unique ability to offer end-to-end solutions that connect the 3S — Sensors, Software, and Services — RBEI enables businesses to streamline their transition from traditional to digital.

Making home appliances smarter, powerful, efficient, and easy to use

Bosch has steadily expanded its product portfolio, with a major focus on localized offerings and India-first innovations built with the highest quality of German engineering. Bosch Home Appliances will invest 100 million Euros (approx. INR 8.7 billion) over the next 3-4 years towards personalizing solutions, brand building, strengthening its technology center and UX studies, and magnifying India’s role globally. In the coming years, Bosch will majorly focus on connectivity with its IoT-based product solutions, strengthen its entry-level portfolio, introduce relevant products and new digital business models for customer value (D2C).

Digitalize service solutions with customer-focused quality-driven initiatives

Bosch has helped in constructing India over the past 26 years with its range of power tools. Backed by a robust portfolio of premium range cordless power tools and best in class after sales service solutions, Bosch Power Tools is providing technologically advanced tools and affordable solutions to improve skills and productivity. Standing firm behind its notion of driving innovation at scale through its engineering excellence, Bosch Power Tools aims to improve user convenience through digital transformation and advanced cordless tools. Bosch has pioneered a new QR code scanning technology called BeConnected which offers its Users end-to-end product lifecycle information from the time of its purchase, besides added benefits such as extended warranty. Bosch’s latest invention, X-Lock technology will become the industry benchmark in providing safety and convenience to its users for the angle grinder range of tools.

Boosting manufacturing at scale – making Smart Factories a reality

Bosch is leveraging the unique ability to develop user centric key solutions and innovations based on standards in connected manufacturing to move into a data-driven improvement organization. Bosch stands by its beliefs of ‘We. Perform. Transform’ to make lean, connected, and automated factories a reality. By connecting the digital world to employees and practices, smart factories can make the production processes flexible, adaptable, and optimizable. Bosch also has over 1,600 advanced semi-automated visual inspection workplaces implemented across its manufacturing sites where the machines make proposals to the operators in real-time.

Shaping the future of the hydraulic industry

With the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected hydraulics gaining relevance in the Indian market, Bosch Rexroth is looking into equipping the factories with its drive-and-control solutions. As an automation partner for machinery manufacturers and end-users, Bosch Rexroth marries the capabilities of hydraulic and electrical systems with predictive analytics to maximize efficiency, productivity, and ROI; and reduce maintenance. The Intelligent, connected hydraulics solutions by Bosch Rexroth are ready for horizontal and vertical integration and fulfill all requirements for use in Industry 4.0 concepts.

“Connected technology is the way forward with digitization becoming more relevant across all industries. As an AIoT company, Bosch India is playing a pioneering role in providing customized and affordable solutions. With 98 years in India and 68 years of Make in India, localization has been at the heart of our innovations.” says Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch Group, India. He further added, “From smart building, advanced digital tools, and connected factories to contactless solutions and accelerating digital transformation pan India, Bosch has been at the forefront of bringing the best of Industry 4.0. Being a leading user and provider of intelligent solutions, our success in the world beyond mobility serves as a testimony to our notion of ‘Invented for Life,’ and our contributions to building a truly connected world.”

Aligned with the government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Make in India’, Bosch leverages its localized engineering expertise and reskilling strategy to enhance the scope of its offerings and is well poised to build a self-reliant India.

