Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions launches the Supply Chain Studio 

Bosch announces the launch of its Supply Chain Studio, a cloud-based suite of tools aimed at enhancing supply chain efficiency and visibility. The announcement was made at the first-ever Mobility Platform and Solutions’ (MPS) Summit 2025 amid a diverse audience of logistics service providers, warehouse managers, parking infra operators, and progressive mobility players.

“The Bosch MPS Summit reflects the collaborative spirit driving the future of mobility. Launching the Supply Chain Studio here allowed us to bring all key stakeholders—manufacturers, transporters, warehouse operators, and distributors—onto one platform. We’re excited to work with them and continue driving digitalisation in our supply chains.” said Sandeep Nelamangala, Joint Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch Mobility India.

Developed after extensive research of India’s multimodal supply chain connectivity that was planned as a part of the Government’s Gati Shakti plan, the Studio aims to address key gaps in transport and warehouse management, last mile operations and more. Indian supply chains are fragmented and still involve a lot of manual efforts, often lacking real-time insights. Bosch’s Supply Chain Studio caters to these challenges by offering solutions that integrate seamlessly with ERPs like Tally and third-party marketplaces to adapt to diverse operational needs.

Key solutions of this studio include:

Transport booking and management – A digital platform for discovering, booking, and tracking transportation services, including key features like rate cards, spot booking, and enterprise load boards.

Warehouse booking – A catalogue of warehouses in India with a transparent bidding system to match space needs with verified providers.

Smart warehouse – A digital twin of warehouse operations, enabling better efficiency, tracking, and automation. This solution matches inventory to invoice, enables workforce mobility, and has intelligent document processing modules.

Bay and yard manager – A scheduling tool for managing truck flow and gate access with features like ANPR, dock allocation, and intelligent parking management for busy, large-scale warehouses.

e-Distributor – A quick-commerce platform for dealers to publish their product catalogues, enable promise-to-availability (PTA), and manage B2B orders and deliveries on multiple commerce channels from one dashboard.

In addition to the product launch, Bosch MPS introduced the ARC Partner Program – Accelerate, Rise, Collaborate to foster co-innovation with partners across logistics, EV mobility, supply chain tech, and parking management. This launch helps Bosch empower the mobility ecosystem and share its vision of “Mobility Without Side Effects” with its partner network.