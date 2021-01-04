Bosch Power tools launches BeConnected to enhance user experience

Read Article

Bosch Power Tools aims to enhance user convenience and experience through the launch of its new BeConnected, a QR code-based web application.

By scanning the QR codes on each power tool, a User can check whether the product is genuine or not along with its complete technical specifications. Additionally, by scanning the QR code on the tool, users can register the tools for e-warranty by uploading the invoice and can also avail exciting offers available from time to time. As a launch offer, Bosch is offering 6 months extended warranty for the power tools with BeConnected QR codes. Currently over 75% of the tools are available with BeConnected QR codes. By Q4 2021, Bosch is planning to roll out 100% BeConnected enabled tools to the India market. BeConnected is a web application that provides its users with useful information such as the location of dealers and service centers, product information, tutorial videos, user reviews, information on new products, and timely reminders to service the tool. The web application extensively covers the aspects of utilities, product security, organization and documentation, and user-oriented sales. In addition to ensuring complete traceability of a product and digitalization services across the supply chain, the app makes after-sales service easily accessible for users in case of problems.

Nishant Sinha, Regional Business Director, India and SAARC regions, Bosch Power Tools, said, “Over the past 26 years, with its range of power tools, Bosch has helped its users in building up India. We will continue to provide technologically advanced and innovative products, digital offerings thereby fascinating our users with affordable solutions for a better life. As a manufacturing pioneer more than two decades worth of experience, we will foster a collaborative work culture with high-performance standards to provide superior value to our users and stakeholders.”

