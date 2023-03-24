BosonQ Psi ties up with IBM Quantum Network to enhance research and proof of concept projects with quantum-powered simulations

BosonQ Psi (BQP) has joined the IBM Quantum Network startup program and intends to experiment and develop quantum algorithms for engineering simulations on quantum systems. Collaborating with established researchers from universities, R&D labs, and end-user industries, BosonQ Psi intends to boost the performance of complex engineering simulations using Qiskit libraries, simulators, and IBM quantum systems via the cloud.

BQP’s quantum-powered simulation platform serves applications in aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, biotech, and many other industries. BQP’s state-of-the-art capabilities allow researchers to engage in proof-of-concept projects and simulations. Quantum-powered simulations aim to provide innovative breakthrough solutions for complex engineering problems with realistic, accurate, and accelerated simulations.

Rut Lineswala, Founder and CTO, BQP said “We are very excited to be part of the IBM Quantum Network. We are getting overwhelming traction for our simulation platform, and this announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Being part of IBM’s network allows our team to experiment and harness the scalability of our hybrid quantum-classical algorithms and carry out proof-of-concept projects.”

“India’s quantum ecosystem growth is vitally important to the quantum industry. We believe that BQP’s membership in the IBM Quantum Network will broaden the opportunity for this community of domain experts to learn and explore how quantum computing can help their organizations,” said Aparna Prabhakar, Vice President, IBM Quantum Ecosystem.