BPE unveils GTP-InfiniteX Series, designed to redefine efficiency and reliability

BPE has announced the launch of its latest breakthrough – the GTP-InfiniteX Series at Elecrama 2025. Designed to redefine efficiency and reliability, this three-phase online UPS is set to transform power backup solutions for data centres, industries, healthcare, IT & telecom, and smart infrastructure.

The GTP-InfiniteX Series boasts more than 97% efficiency rate, ensuring lower energy loss and significant cost savings. With an inbuilt isolation transformer, it delivers superior power protection, enhancing system reliability and safeguarding critical operations from power disturbances.

“The GTP-InfiniteX Series is engineered to optimise energy efficiency, with large power and small footprint. As industries continue their digital transformation, a reliable and efficient power solution becomes essential, and the GTP-InfiniteX is designed to deliver just that,” said BPE Founder and Group MD Amitansu Satpathy. Notably, GTP InfiniteX Series is touted as the most awaited revolution in power solutions. Designed to redefine efficiency and performance, this cutting-edge UPS is enriched with features that make it truly one of a kind in India.

As for the key features of the cutting-edge UPS, GTP-InfiniteX Series is TUV India certified and equipped with 97% efficiency. It is engineered to handle all kinds of loads, including regenerative load. The power range offered include 500kVA, 600kVA, 800kVA and 1200kVA (Single Frame). GTP InfiniteX Series is built by a strong R&D team for unmatched reliability.

Other Highlights:

– Scalable power: Ranges from 300 to 1200 kVA/kW, catering to diverse industry needs.

– Exceptional efficiency: >97% efficiency, reducing energy consumption and operating costs.

– Advanced power protection: Built-in isolation transformer for enhanced safety and system longevity.

– Ideal for critical applications: Designed for data centres, IT & telecom, healthcare, and industrial operations.

– Certified excellence: Backed by ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001.

With this latest innovation, BPE continues its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art power solutions that empower businesses to achieve uninterrupted operations and long-term energy savings.