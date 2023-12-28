Breaking Language Barriers: DataMail XgenPlus Unveils Innovative Multi-lingual UA ready Feature

Data Group’s XgenPlus announced the launch of its groundbreaking Multi-lingual Mail Address Feature. This innovative feature enables users to create email addresses in their preferred language, emphasising the introduction of Hindi Mail Address features, preparing for universal acceptance readiness. The Internationalized Domain Name (IDN) compliance allows DataMail users to utilise local language characters instead of traditional English characters. This advancement supports various scripts, including Hindi, Gujarati, Cyrillic, Chinese, and more.

XgenPlus is committed to bridging the gap between English and non-English-speaking populations by facilitating communication in native languages through email. Datamail is aimed at creating acceptance among multiple countries and promoting the regional languages. The Multi-lingual Mail Address Feature represents a significant step towards overcoming language barriers and making email communication more inclusive and accessible to a wider audience.

Mr. Ajay Data, MD, Data Group of Industries, stated, “We are excited to unveil the Multi-lingual Mail Address Features which are UA ( Universal Acceptance) ready. The advancement is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity, promoting universal acceptance, and breaking down language barriers in the digital realm. By introducing the Hindi Mail Address Feature and supporting a variety of scripts, DataMail XgenPlus empowers users to communicate in their native languages, making email accessible to everyone. This represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of email services, fostering a global environment where language is no longer a barrier to effective communication.”