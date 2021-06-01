Breathe Well-being raises US$ one million in pre-series funding

Read Article

Breathe Well-being, a health-tech startup that helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes has raised US$ one million in pre-series A round led by 3one4 Capital. Prolific angels investors like Ashish Gupta (ex-MD Helion Ventures, investor in Flipkart, MMT and naukri.com); Anjali Bansal (Founder Avaana Capital, Former Chairman Dena Bank- Bank of Baroda); Suhail Sameer (Group President BharatPe) and Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs India (SAE India) also participated in the round. Silicon Valley based prestigious accelerator Y Combinator known for backing global companies like Airbnb, Stripe and DropBox and Meesho, Razorpay and Cleartax in India also invested in Breathe Well-being during its winter 2020 batch.

The Gurgaon based health-tech startup was founded in 2020 by Rohan Verma (ex-McKinsey) and Aditya Kaicker (ex-Accenture) who are two time founders in the healthcare space. Since its inception, Breathe Well-being continues to achieve a 30 per cent m-o-m growth rate and has seen a 22X increase in its membership base. The team will invest the current fund raise to strengthen its coaching academy, build the core team, and upgrade its technology platform.

Breathe Well-being’s clinically proven digital program uses a personalised coach driven, community first approach through interactive gamification to help people with Type 2 Diabetes reduce HbA1c, lose weight and stop diabetes medication eventually.

Rohan Verma, Co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being says, “Breathe Well-being is attempting to address a complex problem beautifully which is seeing a high growth rate due to strong word of mouth. Our clinically proven program addresses 70 million diabetic people who feel that they have no choice but to stay on medications. This number is set to touch 130 million by 2025. We, at Breathe Well-Being, want to engage pre-diabetes and diabetes patients and help them manage/reverse their condition to lead a healthier life. The current fundraise comes at a crucial point in our journey as we are seeing significant traction both on the users and coaches side. The funds raised will help us grow our capabilities both from tech and coaches perspective and also enable us to scale exponentially.”

Anurag Ramdasan, Principal and Head, Investments, 3one4 Capital said, “Breathe Well-being is unique in its direct to consumer, community and coach driven, healthcare delivery model and we are firm believers of this approach to health care. Rohan and Aditya have shown amazing insights in building this company and their strong approach to first principles and fundamentals have us excited to lead their round. Breathe Well-being has a phenomenal team with deep expertise in healthcare, community and lifestyle management and we think are perfectly positioned in creating a healthcare revolution in the digital delivery space and we are super excited to be part of this journey.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]