BridgeLabz partners with Singapore-based Gluu to offer remote engineering solutions

BridgeLabz Solutions has partnered with Singapore-based Gluu Life Pte Ltd, the world’s first decentralized P2P marketplace for communities all over to share mobile connectivity. Under the partnership, BridgeLabz will provide tailor-made talent for NodeJS to the latter for remote engineering solutions. The collaboration is aligned with the brand’s commitment to upskilling India’s engineering pool and making them industry-ready, while also providing strong placement support.

This will be BridgeLabz’s maiden collaboration with a foreign-based organization for providing a job-ready remote engineering workforce. The time zones also suit the needs of the Indian coders who will be working remotely for Gluu. It will also remove the hassle of outsourcing, which follows a complex process. It is noteworthy that there is a great demand for the Indian tech pool, which is revered worldwide for being highly-skilled.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, Bridgelabz said, “Indian IT pool is highly admired for their technological skills globally, and see a very positive demand from leading organizations across industries. Besides the pandemic-induced disruptions have underlined the necessity for a readily employable talent pool to address an organization’s digital needs, that too under teleworking conditions.”

Stephen Lee, Co-founder (official spokesperson), Gluu said, “Remote engineering solutions are needed for the hour considering the current Environment. We are happy to hire a remote engineering talent based out of India from BridgeLabz.”

The tie-up will help in addressing the global issue of tech employability deficit by providing a job-ready workforce. BridgeLabz is also in talks with multiple organizations based out of Singapore to connect the right tech talent in India with the best international remote opportunities.

“We are hopeful that the collaboration will open doors for further associations and resolve the tech employability issues for many other organizations,” Narayan Mahadevan, Founder & CEO, Bridgelabz added.

