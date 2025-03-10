Bridging the tech gender gap: ESET & Ashoka University launch cybersecurity scholarship for women on the eve of Women’s Day

ESET announced the launch of the 2025 ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India, in partnership with Ashoka University. This initiative aims to support and empower passionate students in cybersecurity or STEM-related fields, fostering the next generation of tech leaders.

India is home to a rapidly growing technology sector, yet women make up just 27% of India’s overall STEM workforce, and a 2024 report by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) revealed that women constitute only 11% of the country’s cybersecurity workforce. Fostering diverse perspectives is crucial to ensuring cybersecurity remains, at an age where transformative technologies like generative AI are geared to reshape the industry.

“The future of cybersecurity depends on a diverse and inclusive workforce driving innovation. At ESET, we recognise that empowering women in cybersecurity is not just about education—it’s about equipping future leaders with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities to make a lasting impact. Our partnership with Ashoka University reflects this commitment, ensuring that aspiring female cybersecurity professionals have the support they need to excel in cybersecurity,” said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific & Japan, ESET.

“Closing the gender gap in Computer Science and STEM goes beyond access—it requires sustained support, mentorship and opportunity. Through this unique partnership with ESET, Ashoka University is committed to empowering aspiring women professionals with the skills, guidance, and confidence to thrive in this dynamic field. The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship is a step toward fostering talent that will drive meaningful innovation and lasting change”, said Pramath Raj Sinha, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Ashoka University.

The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship will provide a one-time USD 5,000 financial grant to one outstanding female student enrolled in the Computer Science program at Ashoka University. Eligible candidates will be assessed through a holistic selection process, evaluating academic excellence, leadership potential, community involvement, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing cybersecurity.

This initiative reflects ESET and Ashoka University’s shared vision of bridging the gender gap in cybersecurity and fostering a more diverse and inclusive talent pipeline. Ashoka University will facilitate the application process, ensuring a fair and transparent selection of the ESET Scholar in collaboration with ESET.

A global initiative expanding its reach

Since its launch in 2016, the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship has supported over 28 women worldwide in pursuing careers in technology. Now expanding to India and India in 2025, alongside the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., the initiative continues to build a more inclusive and diverse cybersecurity workforce globally.

How to apply

Applications for the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India will be open from 8 March to 25 April 2025. The scholarship is open to Indian citizens or permanent residents enrolled in the Computer Science program at Ashoka University. Selection will be based on a holistic assessment of academic excellence, leadership, community involvement, and commitment to the field.

The winner will be announced in May 2025.