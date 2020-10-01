Brillio positioned as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group PEAK Matrix 

Read Article

Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company, has been strongly positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Cloud-Native Application Development Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 report. The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different services markets. The report assessed 21 leading cloud native application service providers, analyzing each vendor’s global offerings.

According to the report, Brillio is a Major Contender in terms of overall vision, strategy, market impact and scope of services offered. The report also notes that Brillio’s strong partnership ecosystem and quality of resources led to company’s favorable position.

“Brillio’s position as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix report is a reflection of our unreasonable focus on helping our clients succeed at digitally transform their business,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “Brillio’s placement in the report is particularly satisfying, as it reflects our positioning as the fastest growing digital tech service provider, born in the post digital age.”

One such client that has greatly benefited from Brillio’s work is Cartus, a leading global relocation company providing corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes. “Cloud native app development capabilities are becoming increasingly critical for digital transformation success,” said Kader Sakkaria, Vice President of Technology Transformation at Cartus. “Brillio has played an instrumental role in helping us modernize our existing frameworks and prepare us for the future. They were quick to understand our business and delivered solutions with a product mindset.”

“To drive differentiation, enterprises are investing to build applications that are customized to their needs; they are increasingly putting faith in cloud-native principles to make such applications nimble and flexible,” said Alisha Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Brillio leverages its Cloud-Native Labs and partnership ecosystem to help clients achieve rapid prototyping and build integration capabilities. Brillio’s clients also appreciated its talent sourcing capabilities and long-term partnership mindset.”

