Brillio’s Agile Offerings Drive Business Continuity to Help Customers Navigate the ‘New Normal’

Brillio, a digital technology consulting and solutions provider has announced its commitment to enable organizations to establish a productive remote working environment in this time of social distancing and self-isolation. Brillio was among the first global digital technology solutions providers to move to a 100 percent remote work from home (WFH) environment, well before mandates from the U.S. and India governments were put in place. Born digital, Brillio’s infrastructure, communication and collaboration platforms have allowed the company to seamlessly operate remotely, while ensuring the health and safety of its workforce.

Commenting on Brillio’s own successful and seamless transition to remote working, Aftab Ullah, Chief Operating & Delivery Officer at Brillio says, “Since moving to a 100 percent remote working setup, we’ve seen a 10 percent jump in our workforce productivity and a 20 percent spike in our people engagement. As a digitally native organization, Brillio was able to swiftly respond to the situation due to its strength in distributed agile methodologies and its investments in the right infrastructure and tools. Not surprisingly, 95 percent of our projects are either meeting or beating their productivity goals.”

The Brillio One model is what underpins the company’s ability to ensure value delivery across the ‘Consult-Design-Engineer-Sustain’ lifecycles of its customers’ products and applications. The proven operating model of the Brillio One model has been stress tested and optimized at the company’s global delivery centers with continued innovation even in virtual proximity environment.

Brillio is seeing growing customer demand for offerings that leverage virtual agile methodologies that optimize productivity, especially as enterprises re-orient themselves to navigate the new normal. Brillio has been named a leader by Forrester Research, Inc. in its report ‘The Forrester Wave: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019’ based on its current offerings and strategy. Its Brillio One engagement model was evaluated in the report.

“I want to commend the leadership team at Brillio for its skill in transitioning its entire global team to a remote working environment without any adverse impact on productivity or collaboration,” said Satish Kanna, Vice President – Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena. “Moreover, Brillio was able to make this transition proactively even before the full impact of COVID-19 on the workplace was clear. We’re excited to expand our partnership with Brillio to help bring products and solutions to market faster.”

“We are honored that so many customers are continuing to put their faith in Brillio’s capabilities across cloud, automation, artificial intelligence/machine learning, digital workspaces and cybersecurity,” said Ullah. “We are committed to expanding and strengthening our team to support our amazing customers, and currently we are working hard to fill nearly 400 open positions globally across all levels and technology areas.”