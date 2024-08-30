Broadcom launches Rally Anywhere, the on-premises version of its leading enterprise agility platform

Broadcom Inc. announced the launch of Rally Anywhere, the on-premises offering of Rally, its industry-leading enterprise agility platform. Designed to meet the unique needs of global organisations, Rally Anywhere enables teams to plan, prioritise, manage, track, and measure at every level of the organisation to deliver maximum customer value while remaining compliant with strict data sovereignty policies and heightened security demands.

“We are committed to empowering enterprise teams with the tools they need to succeed, and Rally Anywhere exemplifies this commitment. With its focus on enterprise security, data sovereignty, and support for global value streams, we are confident that this new product will be a game-changer for organisations looking to elevate their collaborative efforts while maintaining control and security,” said Serge Lucio, General Manager, Agile Operations Division, Broadcom.

Rally Anywhere addresses the particular needs of global organisations seeking security and greater control of their IT solutions, including:

Enterprise Security: Rally Anywhere empowers organisations to tackle security and compliance requirements, giving peace of mind in today’s ever-evolving landscape.

Data Sovereignty: Rally Anywhere provides the capability for organisations to keep and maintain data within their physical borders, enabling compliance with data protection regulations and addressing concerns about data residency, offering a level of control that is essential for many enterprises.

Support for Global Enterprises: Rally Anywhere is engineered to seamlessly support global value streams by providing the flexibility and scalability needed to collaborate across different time zones and geographical locations. Whether teams are distributed across the country or around the world, Rally Anywhere ensures they can work together effectively, without compromising on performance or security.

With this announcement, Broadcom’s entire ValueOps Value Stream Management (VSM) solution is now available as SaaS or on-premises, providing organisations a best in class VSM solution designed for global digital transformations including adherence to strict security and data sovereignty requirements.

Broadcom’s ValueOps Solution was recently recognised as a leader and innovator in the GigaOm Radar report for Agile Planning and Portfolio Management (PPM) Solutions. Analysts commented favourably about Rally’s features and capabilities, noting, “Rally supplies the agile project management capabilities to development and delivery teams with the capabilities they need to plan, track, and measure their work across multiple teams and programs with real-time visibility.”