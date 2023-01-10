Builder.ai partners with ZNet Technologies to empower India-based  businesses in their digital journey 

By
CRN Team
-
1

ZNet Technologies, India’s leading cloud  distributor offering cutting-edge infrastructure and managed services, and Builder.ai, the next generation app development platform that’s so simple and  accessible, every individual and business on the planet can turn their ideas into  apps – regardless of tech knowledge or budget size, has entered into a partnership  to empower businesses in India with the digital first future. 

As part of this partnership, ZNet will now offer Builder.ai Studio Store services in  India to its pan-India partner network. The key offerings include app starter kits for  both web and mobile, designed to help businesses create and manage digital  platforms, without needing to code or hire a developer. 

Established in 2016, Builder.ai is a leading AI-powered app development platform  that builds software and apps up to 6x faster and up to 70% cheaper than  traditional software development models, without users needing to speak tech.  Builder.ai has been growing at over 300% year on year and deployed more than  40,000 features to delighted customers within the last year. The partnership will  support Builder.ai’s continued focus on helping enterprises and SMBs unlock their  creativity and potential with digital transformation. 

“With Builder.ai, we’re giving SMBs the opportunity to grow their digital presence  through accessing ready-to go app solutions that will make them efficient than ever  before in driving superior customer experience while also boosting their operational  performance. Our partnership will help people become digitally empowered by  strengthening communities together with our shared commitment of empowering  individuals throughout India,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet  Technologies

Builder.ai’s partnership with ZNet highlights our commitment to India, as we grow  our presence in digitally unique markets. India’s a great example of how the  dynamic digital landscape forces small businesses and entrepreneurs to move fast – to meet the evolving needs of their customers. It’s exciting to partner with ZNet  and help them deliver the right solutions to their SMB clients, at speed,” said  Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai.

The partnership between Builder.ai and ZNet Technologies aims to enable every  organization and solo entrepreneurs to create interactive websites and custom  applications that can be deployed on Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.  Partnering with ZNet will help Builder.ai to reach businesses working on new-age  ideas idea but don’t have internal tech teams and enable them to turn their ideas  into reality. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here