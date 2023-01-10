Builder.ai partners with ZNet Technologies to empower India-based  businesses in their digital journey 

ZNet Technologies, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cutting-edge infrastructure and managed services, and Builder.ai, the next generation app development platform that’s so simple and accessible, every individual and business on the planet can turn their ideas into apps – regardless of tech knowledge or budget size, has entered into a partnership to empower businesses in India with the digital first future.

As part of this partnership, ZNet will now offer Builder.ai Studio Store services in India to its pan-India partner network. The key offerings include app starter kits for both web and mobile, designed to help businesses create and manage digital platforms, without needing to code or hire a developer.

Established in 2016, Builder.ai is a leading AI-powered app development platform that builds software and apps up to 6x faster and up to 70% cheaper than traditional software development models, without users needing to speak tech. Builder.ai has been growing at over 300% year on year and deployed more than 40,000 features to delighted customers within the last year. The partnership will support Builder.ai’s continued focus on helping enterprises and SMBs unlock their creativity and potential with digital transformation.

“With Builder.ai, we’re giving SMBs the opportunity to grow their digital presence through accessing ready-to go app solutions that will make them efficient than ever before in driving superior customer experience while also boosting their operational performance. Our partnership will help people become digitally empowered by strengthening communities together with our shared commitment of empowering individuals throughout India,” said Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet Technologies.

“Builder.ai’s partnership with ZNet highlights our commitment to India, as we grow our presence in digitally unique markets. India’s a great example of how the dynamic digital landscape forces small businesses and entrepreneurs to move fast – to meet the evolving needs of their customers. It’s exciting to partner with ZNet and help them deliver the right solutions to their SMB clients, at speed,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Co-founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai.

The partnership between Builder.ai and ZNet Technologies aims to enable every organization and solo entrepreneurs to create interactive websites and custom applications that can be deployed on Apple App Store or Google Play App Store. Partnering with ZNet will help Builder.ai to reach businesses working on new-age ideas idea but don’t have internal tech teams and enable them to turn their ideas into reality.