Building a Smart City’s Vital Communication Infrastructure

Sterlite Power, a global integrated power transmission developer and solutions provid­er, focused on addressing complex challenges in the sector by tackling the key constraints of time, space and capital.

Sterlite Power has invested and created a world-class optical fiber infrastructure through PPP (Public Private Partnership) for supporting data requirements of the city of Gurugram in India. As part of this unique model, Sterlite Power’s Convergence business entered into a part­nership with GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the intracity fiber network. Sterlite Power is building a fiber network of 138 km in Gurugram which includes both the core network and last-mile connectivity to support the city’s communi­cation needs. Sterlite Power will manage and maintain this network for 21 years.

Solution: PRIME ODF, Polaris-box

Sterlite Power is known for innovation in the industry and was looking for a solution to the complicated installations of the highly-dense fiber at the crowded nodes with the need for cable management and network surveillance.

In 2019, R&M India joined hands with Sterlite Power and provided them with the required number of distributors and housings at short notice. With the solution, they succeeded in getting the network up and running in the desired timeframe. For three sites, Sterlite Power selected the PRIME ODF distribution frame which was launched in 2019. It is being used to densify, distribute and ensure 100 % monitoring of the fiber optic infrastructure.

Sterlite Power implemented the Polaris-box 16 in the government buildings where it perfectly fits their requirements by being sturdy, lockable, waterproof and compact. The other critical condition of fitting splice and splitter modules into housing together was also met with this solution.

Through this newly created fiber network, GMDA aims to connect more than 160 government offices including police stations, public hospitals and business clusters with an integrated command and control center. It will also help in managing traffic, solid waste, property, and land records, water and air quality. GMDA will use real-time data for coordinated fast decision making by the government machinery.

