CACTUS launches Researcher.Life All Access Pack

Cactus Communications (CACTUS) a science communication and technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its Researcher.Life ‘All Access Pack’, a comprehensive suite of AI tools and services designed to empower researchers with the tools they need to succeed at all the stages of their research journey. The Researcher.Life All Access Pack is an industry first initiative that includes a range of support services researchers need to streamline their workflow. This includes services to support Academic Writing to Publication and Research Discovery to Research Promotion and Impact. The pack also includes resources such as webinars, online courses, and articles on topics such as manuscript preparation, ethical issues, and journal selection.

Abhishek Goel, CEO and co-founder, CACTUS said, “At CACTUS, we recognise the support researchers need at every step of their journey to be successful. That’s why we have created the Researcher.Life All Access Pack, offering a one-stop-shop for comprehensive AI tools and services that researchers can rely on, for a nominal fee.”

With curated benefits that help one write, read, upskill, illustrate, publish & promote research better, the bundle of AI tools and services is available for $25/month or $199/year. The annual pack comes with a bonus of exclusive discounts on expert Publication services.

Some of the key benefits of the All Access Pack include, but are not limited to:

AI-led writing assistant – Get instant language reviews and suggestions for your research manuscript with our Academic Writing Assistant for Word and Web (Powered by Paperpal) AI-driven scientific illustrations – Create lasting impressions of your research through stunning scientific illustrations, posters, and graphical abstracts with our Scientific Illustration Tool (Powered by Mind the Graph) AI-led reading feed – Get personalized reading recommendations that help you discover relevant academic research, on both app and web. (Powered by Discovery) AI-driven journal match – Find the most relevant journals that match your research needs from a comprehensive list of over 43,000 journals, with the in-house Journal Finder Tool. (Powered by Global Journal Database)

Some added benefits in the annual pack are:

– Discounted services from industry experts – Ranging from savings on high-quality editing, translation and publication support services to free graphical summary and manuscript improvement webinars. (Powered by Editage)

– Exclusive opportunity for you to tap into a pool of over 3,000+ subject-matter experts committed to help you achieve your publication goals (Powered by Editage)

This pack will be a gamechanger for individual researchers and authors, who’ll be able to access every possible tool they need to succeed under a single subscription. There will be special customised packages available for universities, institutes, or labs that are interested in bulk purchases.

Since its inception in 2002, CACTUS has pioneered in the field of research and publishing by making science accessible globally through innovation and technology. The organisation currently has a presence in over 190 countries and works directly with over 5mn+ clients across 1600+ subject areas. CACTUS invariably ensures that its workforce imbibes customer focus and its commitment towards customers.