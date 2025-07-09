Calculus partners with Seceon to deliver AI-Driven cybersecurity services globally

New Delhi, July 9, 2025 – The Calculus Group, a fast-growing Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), has entered into a global strategic partnership with Seceon, a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. Through this collaboration, Calculus becomes a Global MSSP Partner of Seceon, integrating the Seceon OTM platform into its service offerings to deliver next-generation cybersecurity solutions across the globe.

This alliance is designed to empower enterprises with advanced threat detection, accelerated incident response, automated remediation, and simplified compliance—all powered by Seceon’s award-winning unified security platform.

“Our partnership with Seceon allows us to deliver holistic and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions to our customers across the globe,” said Sooraj Vasudevan, CEO of Calculus. “With Seceon’s platform, we can protect our clients against the most advanced and persistent cyber threats while enabling operational efficiency and compliance with the highest global standards.”

Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon, echoed the sentiment: “We are excited to partner with Calculus to extend the reach of our cybersecurity innovations to organizations worldwide. Calculus’ deep expertise as a global MSSP, combined with Seceon’s unified security platform, will provide unmatched visibility, threat detection, and automated response.”

The partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to reshaping the cybersecurity landscape through automation, AI, and scalable security models—enabling enterprises to stay ahead of evolving digital threats.