CamScanner significantly makes its way to the health sector in India

Read Article

CamScanner has announced that the majority of private clinics run by doctors in India are using the CamScanner app. The app is commonly used by Doctors, Nurses and patients to scan medical records, prescriptions, laboratory and other medical-related papers. With CamScanner, it is easy for the patients to store and record the personal medical data with any doctors or healthcare providers through the internet.

Elaborating on the same, Miller, Marketing Director, CamScanner said, “CamScanner is the most widely used scanning app in the world in the healthcare sector. Whether you are a doctor, nurse or patient, such an efficient product may be needed. In the Indian market, 7.6 per cent of the population is using CamScanner now, and we are working toward making the app more useful for the user by adding relevant features. As a developer, we are glad to see that this app is recognized by everyone, and it brings convenience and efficiency to user’s work and life.”

Available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, CamScanner has been installed on over 370 million devices across more than 200 countries. It receives more than 50,000 subscribers every day. This makes CamScanner the world’s most popular mobile scanning application.