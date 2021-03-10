Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix

Read Article

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance was two weeks away from closing its fiscal year when COVID-19 hit and a nationwide lock-down was implemented. But the company continued to move forward, accelerating the remote work strategy it had initiated years earlier using digital workspace solutions from Citrix Systems.

“The announcement was made one night and within next two to three days, our team members were at work from their new home environments,” recalls Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance. “And because we already had Citrix in place, we were able to ensure they had secure and reliable access to the applications and information they needed to be successful.”

Enabling Work Anywhere

Using Citrix’s digital workspace and application delivery and security solutions, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ and Citrix ADC™, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has created a modern digital workspace through which its team can access the applications and insights they need and prefer to use to get work done, wherever they happen to be. When the pandemic hit, Dutta and his team simply ramped things up so its business could continue without interruption.

“One area in which Citrix really helps is in providing business continuity and the ability to quickly scale, even during unforeseen business disruptions like this pandemic,” Dutta said.

Within one day of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance transitioning its call center employees to remote locations, customers were able to reach them and the services they would expect in a normal scenario resumed. Without Citrix, Dutta isn’t sure if the outcome would have been the same.

“Had we not implemented the solution several years ago, I can tell you that our year end really would have been a dry period for us and our business would have suffered,” he said.

Creating the Space to Succeed

With Citrix, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance can provide employees with simple, unified access to the systems and information they need to work free from noise and distractions and perform at their best. And according to Dutta, this has led to significant improvements in productivity.

“We’re actually offering better service levels because we have the right digital solution that empowers our employees to engage and work productively from remote locations, which is the inverse of what we expected to happen,” he said.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Looking to the future, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance will continue to push forward with its remote work strategy. “It’s certainly an agile way of doing business, and we will continue to capitalize on the flexibility that Citrix provides to deliver the best kind of experience that enables our employees to deliver superior services to our clients and move our business forward regardless of their location,” Dutta said.

