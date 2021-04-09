Canon India leads the A3 & A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment for 5 years in a row: IDC

Read Article

Latest results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020 Q4 ranks Canon India #1 in the A3 & A4 laser copier-based MFP (multi-function printer) segment for the fifth consecutive year in India. This achievement is a testament of Canon’s continued market leadership and commitment to the printing industry.

As per the IDC report, Canon India ended 2020 as the market leader with a 30.7% overall market share, 30% market share in the mono segment and 35.4% in the colour segment. With this result, Canon India retained its market leadership for fifth year in a row in the overall, mono and colour A3 & A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment. (With consideration of speed range up to 75 ppm (A4 Mono Speed) for Mono Segment and up to 60 ppm (A4 Colour Speed) for Colour Segment.)

“Achieving #1 market-share in the A3 and A4 Laser Copier Based MFP segment for five years in a row is a great honour for each one of us at Canon. Despite the turbulent situation across the world in 2020, we are thankful to all our partners and customers for their trust and faith in the Canon brand. Technological innovation and service support are the key pillars that have helped us to delight our customers always and have helped us reach this pinnacle of success.” said K. Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President-BIS Segment, Canon India.

He further adds, “New models launched under our flagship line-up of imageRUNNER are helping our customers embark on their digital transformation journey while optimizing operational costs and productivity. Being market leaders in the A3 and A4 MFP laser copier categories only strengthens are resolve to bring more evolved products to the market and clearly goes to show our commitment towards investment in technology and building commercially viable products for our customers.”

