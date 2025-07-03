Capgemini launches Resonance AI Framework to drive enterprise-scale AI adoption

India, July 3, 2025 — Capgemini has introduced its Resonance AI Framework, a strategic blueprint to help organizations harness the power of AI at scale, transforming everything from operations to innovation. Aimed at fostering “human-AI chemistry” for sustained adoption, the framework is supported by Capgemini’s RAISE platform — a comprehensive gallery of generative AI and AI agents — and a suite of AI transformation offers.

In response to growing enterprise ambitions to deploy agentic AI within two years, the Resonance AI Framework focuses on three key dimensions:

AI Essentials (ACCESS): Combining Intelligent-as-a-Service infrastructure and an organization’s raw data to unlock actionable intelligence.

Combining Intelligent-as-a-Service infrastructure and an organization’s raw data to unlock actionable intelligence. AI Readiness (ADAPT): Building governance, workforce models, and ethical guardrails for responsible AI adoption.

Building governance, workforce models, and ethical guardrails for responsible AI adoption. Human-AI Chemistry (ADOPT): Designing effective human-AI collaboration through clear roles, interactions, and alignment with ethical standards.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group, described the framework as a way to align vision with execution, helping businesses embed AI into daily operations and radiate value across the enterprise.

Advertisement

Capgemini has bundled the framework with transformation offerings that support AI-powered strategy, innovation, go-to-market initiatives, business processes, and IT modernization. Already in use globally, clients are leveraging the framework to hyper-automate workflows and transform customer engagement.

One case example includes a partnership with a global pharmaceutical firm to overhaul its IT service desk using agentic and generative AI, achieving a 20% reduction in handling time, 40% cost savings, and 80% zero-touch automation.

This launch strengthens Capgemini’s growing AI leadership, backed by investments in AI Centers of Excellence, two AI-focused labs, and partnerships with leading AI providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Mistral AI.