Capgemini launches Resonance AI Framework to drive enterprise-scale AI adoption

India, July 3, 2025 — Capgemini has introduced its Resonance AI Framework, a strategic blueprint to help organizations harness the power of AI at scale, transforming everything from operations to innovation. Aimed at fostering “human-AI chemistry” for sustained adoption, the framework is supported by Capgemini’s RAISE platform — a comprehensive gallery of generative AI and AI agents — and a suite of AI transformation offers.
In response to growing enterprise ambitions to deploy agentic AI within two years, the Resonance AI Framework focuses on three key dimensions:
- AI Essentials (ACCESS): Combining Intelligent-as-a-Service infrastructure and an organization’s raw data to unlock actionable intelligence.
- AI Readiness (ADAPT): Building governance, workforce models, and ethical guardrails for responsible AI adoption.
- Human-AI Chemistry (ADOPT): Designing effective human-AI collaboration through clear roles, interactions, and alignment with ethical standards.
Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group, described the framework as a way to align vision with execution, helping businesses embed AI into daily operations and radiate value across the enterprise.
Capgemini has bundled the framework with transformation offerings that support AI-powered strategy, innovation, go-to-market initiatives, business processes, and IT modernization. Already in use globally, clients are leveraging the framework to hyper-automate workflows and transform customer engagement.
One case example includes a partnership with a global pharmaceutical firm to overhaul its IT service desk using agentic and generative AI, achieving a 20% reduction in handling time, 40% cost savings, and 80% zero-touch automation.
This launch strengthens Capgemini’s growing AI leadership, backed by investments in AI Centers of Excellence, two AI-focused labs, and partnerships with leading AI providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Mistral AI.