Capgemini recognized for innovation in Artificial Intelligence with 2020 AI breakthrough award

Capgemini has been selected as the winner of the “Best Intelligent Word Recognition Solution” award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. Capgemini was recognized for its ‘CV-up Powered by Artificial Intelligence’ solution which delivers increased speed and accuracy for curriculum vitae (CV) processing through automated document scanning and analysis. This is the second consecutive year that Capgemini has been recognized by AI Breakthrough.

Capgemini’s CV-up Powered by Artificial Intelligence consists of a number of value-adding, innovative features including a set of cloud-based services that carry out functions such as intelligent text recognition, sentiment analysis, key phrase extraction, language detection, and named entity recognition (NER). The application leverages an agile architecture and cognitive cloud services that can be scaled up rapidly for new types of source documentation such as agreements, contracts, and forms.

“Created to automate and accelerate the analysis of CVs and other specific business documents, CV-up leverages state-of-the-art AI to process complex scan text-based documents, perform keyword detailed analysis, and extract a set of data for further analysis & automation,” said Marek A. Sowa, Head of the Intelligent Automation Offering at Capgemini’s Business Services. “CV-up, with its flexible deployment across cloud, on-premise, and edge containers, has helped Capgemini in dealing with increased volume processing while improving cost efficiency through a 20% reduction in time spent on analysis and has, importantly, reduced human error.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Capgemini is a leader in driving digital transformation and automation to increase efficiency and improve processes, and their CV-up solution is an exceptional example of process automation powered by AI,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize Capgemini with our 2020 ‘Best Intelligent Word Recognition Solution’ award for CV-up and we look forward to further innovation in the AI space as the company continues to drive AI-powered digital transformation across industries around the globe.”

