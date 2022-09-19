Capgemini to have its net zero targets validated: SBTi’s new Net-Zero Standard

In keeping with its continued commitment to fight climate change in line with the latest climate science, Capgemini participated, throughout 2019-2021, in the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) consultation to help design the new Net Zero Standard, leading to its publication in October 2021. Accordingly, Capgemini is announcing the validation by SBTi of its new long-term (2040) and short term (2030) net zero carbon reduction targets.

Capgemini’s new targets are:

The Group’s new long-term net zero target is to achieve a 90% reduction in all carbon emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040 compared to a baseline of 2019[2];

Its near-term (2030) scope 3 targets for commuting and business travel have been strengthened to a 55% reduction per employee from a 2019 baseline (compared to 50% per employee reduction from a 2015 baseline);

Its scope 1 and 2 targets (80% absolute reduction by 2030) as well as scope 3 supply chain targets (50% absolute reduction by 2030) have also been strengthened by revising the baseline year from 2015 to 2019.

“The climate crisis demands bold actions, such as the new targets we have set for the Group, leading to a 90% absolute carbon reduction covering our entire value chain,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. “Transitioning to a low carbon economy will also require more innovation and collaboration with our partners, clients and suppliers. We welcome the clarity and transparency the new SBTi Standard brings to the field and will continue to work with partners like SBTi and Forum for the Future, and to accelerate the journey towards an inclusive and sustainable future.”

Contributing to the global conversation on carbon measurement

In addition to reducing its own carbon footprint, Capgemini has the ambition to help its clients save at least 10 million tons of CO 2 e by 2030, through a new framework of sustainability offers. To measure its progress, the Group has developed an internal measurement tool[3], and has just published a new report, “Measuring impact: a methodology to inform transformative project design”, with international sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future . The report, which will be presented at New York Climate Week 2022, explores the GHG Impact Methodology created by Capgemini. This methodology provides guidance for professional services organizations on measuring the carbon impact of the sustainability transformation projects they deliver for clients. It is designed to enable more accurate and meaningful decision-making during the project design phase as well as providing an accurate impact calculation at the end of a project.

Becoming a net zero business

Capgemini was one of the first players in its sector, as early as 2016, to set SBTi validated science-based targets in terms of carbon emission reductions. These were reached in January 2020, ten years earlier than targeted and ahead of COVID lockdowns. Since then, the Group has rolled out a ten-point global program spanning across business travel, employee commuting, office and data center energy, as well as the emissions from purchased goods and services.

The Group has proactively engaged with its top 100 suppliers (accounting for around 50% of all supply chain emissions) and is currently transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Capgemini has also recently launched a unique Energy Command Center (ECC), which uses digitalization and the exploitation of measured and projected data to monitor and manage energy performance across its campuses in India, which account for about a quarter of the Group’s energy footprint. With an estimated 20% reduction in energy consumption since its launch, the ECC is making a material contribution to its sustainable development initiatives.