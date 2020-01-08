Capillary Technologies achieves AWS Retail Competency status

Capillary Technologies has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across customer engagement, supply chain and distribution, physical, digital, and virtual store, advanced retail data science, core retail business applications, and consulting practices for retail on AWS.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Capillary Technologies as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialised technical proficiency for Retail. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Capillary Technologies has completed 10 years with AWS and has grown 50 per cent year over year since then. The company was launched on AWS and over the years has invested in R&D by building AI-powered Omnichannel Customer Engagement and enterprise-ready e-commerce solutions for connected experience.

Talking about the AWS Retail Competency, Capillary Technologies’ Chief Technology Officer, Pravanjan Choudhury, said, “Capillary has driven growth through two primary strategies; continuous innovation and geographical expansion. AWS has been a pillar of support in achieving these results. Their constant updates and presence across the globe have helped our customers to implement our solutions globally easier and faster. Today, Capillary Technologies can stand out as an innovative company and offer innovative solutions to our clients such as integration of behavioral events on CRM, Offline clickstreams with data from offline retail stores, and more, and we are happy to share this success with AWS.”

“Many retailers are reinventing their operations and brand experience with new innovations in the cloud. We are delighted to welcome Capillary Technologies to the AWS Retail Competency Program. Their solutions for retail operations, powered and vetted by AWS, can help our customers to accelerate their transformation, modernization, and customer engagement efforts,” said Tom Litchford, Head of Retail Business Development, Amazon Web Services.