CEAT Tyres digitally transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

Read Article

CEAT Tyres, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has digitally transformed its supply chain with Blue Yonder. The company implemented Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions portfolio. Blue Yonder partner E&Y was the implementation partner for this project.

The Luminate Planning gives CEAT accurate inventory visibility, associated data transparency, inventory optimization and performance ensuring that the right products get to the right places at the right times. Luminate Planning will be CEAT’s foundation for developing an end-to-end supply chain and fulfilment backbone.

“Our mission at CEAT is to bring automation and optimization into our supply chain operations that maximizes demand fulfilment, minimizes costs and improves asset utilization. It’s with this focus we have selected Blue Yonder solutions to give us greater accuracy and efficiencies in inventory optimization and distribution planning processes,” said Anirudha Karnataki, vice president and head of supply chain, CEAT.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning portfolio is a powerful set of solutions that continuously provides insights into a customer’s supply chain to allow for smarter, more actionable business decisions.

“As a leading tyre manufacturer and exporter to more than 100 countries, CEAT needed the capability of Luminate Planning to account for the effect of hundreds of variables on the supply chain in real time, providing the company with an agile supply chain to predict disruptions and proactively pivot its response,” said Vishal Dhawan, vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder. “With end-to-end visibility, CEAT is positioned to tackle any challenge while continuing to grow and meet customer demand.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com