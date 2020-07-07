CenturyLink Expands Cloud Alliance with Dell and VMware in Asia Pacific

Read Article

CenturyLink has expanded its global cloud alliance with Dell Technologies and VMware to offer a hybrid cloud solution designed to help digital businesses in Asia Pacific successfully modernize their application workloads and manage their cloud journey.

According to IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2020 Predictions — APEJ Implications, by 2021, over 90 percent of enterprises in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private cloud, several public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.

This collaboration immediately offers customers the benefits of a fully managed software-defined datacenter (SDDC) solution deployable in more than 2,200 CenturyLink network-connected private and public datacenters globally.

This complete SDDC solution with built-in automation enables improved security and new levels of control and scalability across private and public clouds to deliver a consistent customer experience.

Ignatius Wong, director, product management, hybrid cloud & IT solutions at CenturyLink Asia Pacific said: “This cloud alliance brings innovation from today’s leading cloud technology providers for a scalable, secure and high-performance architecture to ensure a seamless transition to the cloud and help businesses looking to leverage a hybrid cloud strategy to meet the demands of a digital reality.”

Wong added: “Customers adopting a multi and hybrid cloud approach can also use CenturyLink’s Cloud Application Manager to coordinate the delivery of infrastructure, applications and services across the private or public cloud with greater agility, flexibility and control. CenturyLink can deliver an end-to-end solution to help customers achieve their multi and hybrid cloud vision, while also minimizing IT downtime and migration risk.”

Enterprises can also benefit from CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions, which deliver secure, high-performance, and virtualized networking functionality to leading public and private clouds. This includes the ability to self-provision network connectivity to leading public clouds on demand utilizing CenturyLink’s Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections.

“Cloud technology has brought immense and undeniable benefits to enterprises worldwide,” said David Bate, vice president, cloud, VMware, Asia Pacific Japan. “Through this joint offering that VMware is bringing together with CenturyLink and Dell, our APAC customers will be able to achieve a higher level of flexibility and scalability in their cloud strategy. This is also in line with our aim to help customers build and deploy modern applications from the data center, to the cloud and the edge, and to offer the ability to migrate seamlessly between environments with no constraints.”

