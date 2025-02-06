ChargePoint collaborates with HCLTech to revolutionise EV charging technologies

HCLTech announced a collaboration with ChargePoint to accelerate innovation in EV charging software.

HCLTech has established an advanced research and development centre for ChargePoint in Bengaluru, India. The centre was inaugurated today by leadership from both companies and serves as a central hub for ChargePoint’s software development efforts in India. It will leverage HCLTech’s engineering capabilities by way of an agile, product-focused operating model, to help ChargePoint deliver scalable and customisable EV charging experiences.

“It is both an honour and a joy to be in Bengaluru celebrating the opening of the new R&D Centre, together with the ChargePoint team and HCLTech,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “India has long been vital to our success, and this is a critical region for our software development. We aim to recruit the brightest talent for this new facility, developing the products which will shape the future of our industry.”

“We are pleased to be a part of ChargePoint’s EV innovation journey and accelerate the transition toward sustainable mobility solutions. HCLTech’s engineering capabilities and comprehensive portfolio will add to Chargepoint’s innovation strategy to delight customers,” said Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer, Americas, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, HCLTech.