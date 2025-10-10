HumanizeTech.ai launches HumanAIze platform to fix digital transformation failures with human-centric AI

According to McKinsey, nearly 85% of enterprise digital transformations fail, leading to massive financial losses while competitors gain lasting advantages. HumanizeTech.ai, founded by global IT leader Jagdish Mitra (former Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra), has unveiled a revolutionary solution designed to reverse this trend.

The company today announced the launch of its proprietary HumanAIze platform, a patented, human-centric AI solution powered by Agentic AI. Built to accelerate SaaS transformations by up to 55%, the platform ensures first-time-right migrations and faster deployments across major enterprise systems, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and SAP. This launch marks HumanizeTech.ai’s second SAP-approved patented solution, following the success of SLaiCE.

Backed by a team of seasoned co-founders and leaders with experience across more than 200 digital transformation assignments globally, HumanizeTech.ai combines cutting-edge technology with deep business consulting expertise. This leadership strength has been key in earning investor confidence and positioning the company as a frontrunner in delivering sustained, scalable transformation outcomes.

Proudly “Make in India, Made for the World,” the HumanAIze platform is conceptualized, engineered, and tested entirely in India, yet benchmarked against the most advanced enterprise AI systems worldwide. It represents India’s growing capability to build globally scalable deep-tech products that blend innovation with empathy.

“The enterprise of the future will mirror the workings of the human mind, body, and soul — highly aware, responsive, and empathetic,” said Jagdish Mitra, Founder and CEO, HumanizeTech.ai. “We strongly believe that the future of technology services will be driven by an AI-led core that delivers business-centric use cases, with humans at the helm. Our product is that AI core for enterprises and service providers to use.”

McKinsey projects that AI could add up to USD 4.4 trillion in global productivity across corporate use cases. Yet, many enterprises remain unable to harness this potential due to fragmented implementations and lack of alignment between technology and people. HumanizeTech.ai bridges this gap through a human-centric, hyper-automation framework designed to keep humans in the loop. Its self-learning AI feedback loops continuously optimize outcomes while maintaining collaboration, ethical transparency, and sustainable growth protocols within each algorithmic decision.

In pre-launch deployments, HumanizeTech.ai’s platform has already delivered over 40% time and cost savings for clients globally, proving its tangible impact and scalability potential.

Commenting on the broader industry shift, Phil Fersht, CEO and Founder of HFS Research, said, “We’re entering the era of Services-as-Software, where deep tech and AI redefine how enterprises deliver outcomes and value. What Jagdish Mitra and his team at HumanizeTech.ai are building with HumanAIze and SLaiCE is a powerful step toward codifying enterprise services.”

With HumanAIze, HumanizeTech.ai is not just solving the enterprise digital transformation crisis — it is redefining how humans and AI collaborate to create agile, resilient, and empathetic organizations built for the future.