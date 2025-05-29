Check Point accelerates threat detection and response with AI-powered security management for the modern enterprise

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its next generation Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances, delivering 2X increase in managed gateways and up to 70% higher log rate, with AI-powered security tools designed to meet the demands of hybrid enterprises. Fully integrated within the Check Point Infinity Platform, these new appliances offer faster, more intelligent threat detection and response through a unique hybrid mesh architecture and integration with over 250 third-party solutions.

“Security teams today face more pressure than ever — from rising AI-generated threats to managing fragmented infrastructures. Our new Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances simplify that complexity,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Our new Quantum Smart-1 Management Appliances combine AI, speed, precision, and automation to help organizations manage on-premise, cloud, and distributed IT deployments — faster and smarter.”

With growing pressures on security teams, their management systems need to evolve. The rise of remote work, branch offices, and distributed teams has greatly increased the areas vulnerable to attacks. Check Point Research’s AI Security Report found that AI services are now used in over 51% of enterprise networks every month, widening security risks and making security policies vital. The new Smart-1 Management Appliances are built to give security teams the speed and agility to stay ahead, the appliances unify operations across on-premises, cloud, and remote environments — streamlining security management while enhancing visibility and control.

Key Benefits of the New Smart-1 Management Appliances:

Scale with confidence: Manage up to 10,000 gateways — supporting business growth without rearchitecting security infrastructure

Faster response, lower risk: Achieve up to 70% higher log processing speeds to accelerate threat detection and response

Built-in compliance readiness: Store up to 70TB of logs locally for long-term data retention and regulatory requirements

Smarter operations: Consolidate management functions and reduce complexity across hybrid environments

Open ecosystem : Integrate with over 250 third-party solutions

Now in their 7th generation, the Quantum Smart-1 Management appliances are available in five models — including the high-performance 7000 Ultra — enabling security teams to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and gain faster insights from a single device. The appliances streamline policy and firewall management and can be enhanced with AI-powered tools such as, Infinity AI Copilot, Infinity Playblocks, Policy Advisor, Policy Insights, Compliance, and Infinity AIOps.

In its recent AI-Powered Cyber Security Platform Benchmark, Miercom recognized Check Point as the top performer across both management usability and security efficacy, validating the strength of the platform that powers Smart-1 Management Appliances. “The Check Point Infinity Platform demonstrated superior security efficacy, consistently outperforming its peers in the test category of comprehensive threat prevention and response, as well as excelling in the AI-powered testing scenarios,” said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom. Its AI-driven architecture, hybrid mesh deployment model, and unified security operations prove that Check Point is setting the pace for next-generation cyber security.”