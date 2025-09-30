Check Point Enters Next Level of Strategic Partnership with Wiz to Deliver Integrated CNAPP and Cloud Network Security Solution

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the next milestone in its strategic partnership with Wiz: the global rollout of a fully integrated solution uniting Check Point’s prevention-first cloud network security with Wiz’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Building on the partnership first announced in February 2025, this phase brings the integration to general availability, helping enterprises confront modern cloud security challenges with visibility, precision, and AI-powered prevention.

“Showcasing the epitome of Check Point’s open-garden approach in action, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for unified cloud security,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point. “Together with Wiz, we are delivering a prevention-first model that secures organizations from code to cloud, with real-time visibility and risk-aware remediation, without compromising on security.”

As enterprise networks become more hyperconnected and distributed, the attack surface grows, making it harder for organizations to secure their cloud environments. Securing ever-changing cloud environments places significant strain on CISOs and security teams as they work to mitigate risks and outsmart attackers. To address their needs, Wiz and Check Point have collaborated to introduce an integrated cloud native solution that empowers organizations to confront cloud security challenges with renewed confidence.

This new capability gives customers visibility into CloudGuard gateway configurations directly in the Wiz platform,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “By integrating third-party virtual firewall policies into our risk assessment tools, we’re helping teams understand their exposure and take action faster.”

The Check Point and Wiz partnership helps companies gain real-time insights to understand cloud risks, reduce false positives, and address issues at the gateway level until they are fully patched. Together, the integrated Check Point–Wiz solution helps customers achieve the following:

Shift from remediation to prevention – stopping threats before they cause damage

– stopping threats before they cause damage Enhance visibility and accelerate response – reducing time and resources required for remediation

– reducing time and resources required for remediation Protect against the unknown – defending against zero-day attacks with AI-powered threat prevention

– defending against zero-day attacks with AI-powered threat prevention Reduce configuration risks – identifying and resolving issues at the gateway level for stronger defenses

Furthermore, with Wiz’s new parallel integration into Check Point Infinity Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), companies can now automate gateway-based remediation flows, turning Wiz alerts into actions on CloudGuard gateways, reducing exposure times from hours to minutes.

Check Point continues to deliver proven efficacy across network and cloud environments. In independent testing by CyberRatings.org, Check Point achieved a perfect 100% block rate with zero false positives. The Check Point Infinity Platform also achieved a 99.9% block rate against Zero+1 day malware and a 99.7% prevention rate for phishing, as validated by Miercom’s 2025 benchmark report.