Check Point Launches Quantum Spark 2500 Series: Purpose-Built for MSPs to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Security to SMBs

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd announced the launch of its new Quantum Spark 2500 series gateways—built to deliver smarter security, faster connectivity, and simpler MSP management for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

With cyberattacks against SMBs rising by 61%—outpacing even large enterprises—SMBs are facing enterprise-level threats without the resources of enterprise IT teams. The new Quantum Spark 2500 series are designed specifically to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) protect SMBs at scale, with simplified, prevention-first security managed through Check Point’s Infinity Platform.

“Our new Quantum Spark series is built with MSPs in mind,” said Francisco Criado, VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at Check Point. “It helps partners reduce complexity, streamline operations, and deliver consistent security across hundreds or even thousands of SMBs.”

Key Highlights of the Quantum Spark 2500 Series:

AI-Powered, Prevention-First Security

The 2500 series is powered by ThreatCloud AI and the latest R82 software, offering industry-leading protection against malware, phishing, zero-day exploits, and DNS-based attacks. Built-in virtual patching and zero-phishing technology allow defenses to stay ahead of attackers even before official patches are applied.

Blocks 99.9 percent of known and unknown threats

Delivers real-time AI-driven threat prevention

Provides consistent policy enforcement across customer environments

Fast, Reliable, and Scalable Connectivity

The gateway connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, and SD-WAN. These features give SMBs the bandwidth and resilience they need to maintain productivity and cloud access.

Wi-Fi 7 delivers up to 2.4 times faster wireless performance

5G enables high-speed internet, even in remote locations

SD-WAN and dual ISP ports support seamless failover and high availability

Built-In Resilience for Always-On Operations

Business continuity is critical for SMBs. That is why the 2500 series includes redundant power supplies, optional high-availability clustering, and dual SIM connectivity to keep operations running smoothly, even during outages or hardware failure.

Dual ISP and SD-WAN ensure continuous connectivity

Dual power and failover clustering support maximum uptime

Designed to prevent downtime across distributed environments

Streamlined MSP Management Through Infinity Portal

Managing dozens or thousands of SMB customers is easier with the upgraded Spark Management cloud-delivered application, now fully integrated into the Infinity Portal. This platform supports multi-tenant, multi-tiered administration with centralized visibility, proactive alerts, and automation.

Zero-touch provisioning and template-based configurations reduce setup time

Unified dashboards monitor network, Wi-Fi, endpoint, email, and SASE in one view

Self-service portals empower SMBs while freeing up MSP resources

Unified Security, Open Ecosystem, Greater Value

The Quantum Spark 2500 series is part of Check Point’s Infinity architecture, which delivers unified, prevention-first security across networks, cloud, endpoints, and mobile. It also supports an open garden ecosystem, allowing MSPs to integrate seamlessly with third-party platforms while avoiding vendor lock-in.

“The new Spark Management and Quantum appliances give us greater control and visibility across customer networks,” said Lee Atkinson, Managing Director at Optix Software Ltd. “It’s a game changer for how we deliver secure, responsive services.”

With integrated tools, consistent policy control, and scalable management, MSPs can simplify operations, improve customer satisfaction, and deliver strategic value that goes beyond infrastructure support.

“Small and medium sized businesses are faced with an increasingly sophisticated threat-landscape, without the resources and dedicated personnel of larger enterprises. While managed service providers (MSPs) can help with deployment and management, they require security tools which solve modern security problems efficiently and effectively,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager for IDC’s Security and Trust team. “Check Point’s new Quantum Spark 2500 gateways and updated cloud-based security management offer high-performance threat prevention, accelerated connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and SD-WAN, and protection for IoT devices. With multi-tier, multi-tenant management and zero-touch provisioning, Check Point is equipping MSPs with purpose-built tools that are ideal for protecting any size SMB from evolving threats.”