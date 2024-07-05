Check Point SecureAcademy Launches Special Program Offering Content and Services Valued up to $60K to Help Close the Global Cyber Security Skills Gap

In a time when cyber threats are on the rise and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is becoming more acute, Check Point Infinity Global Services SecureAcademy is pleased to introduce a new grant initiative. This initiative is designed to provide educational institutions and nonprofit organizations with the essential resources needed to up their cyber security training programs. The SecureAcademy Grant will provide each existing and new SecureAcademy partner with an annual grant worth up to $60,000 in content and services. This initiative underscores Check Point’s commitment to fostering the next generation of cyber security professionals and addressing the global skills gap in this critical field.

Driving Educational Excellence

This grant initiative is designed to adjust our offering to the academic community, where vendor programs in the form of grants, which institutions are constantly looking for are common. The SecureAcademy Grant will strengthen existing partnerships, revive former partnerships, and promote new connections. By providing these resources, more students will be able to enjoy these cyber security trainings and enhance their cyber security skills.

Grant Details and Benefits

The SecureAcademy Grant will deliver a comprehensive suite of benefits to partners, including:

eBooks: Provide each student with a wide range of cyber security eBooks to enhance curriculum and learning, necessary to ensure their attainment of industry certification.

Train the Trainer Sessions: Official Check Point certification training for educators to ensure they are equipped with the latest cyber security knowledge and teaching methods.

Discounts on Infinity Global Services: Significant savings on a variety of Infinity Global Services credits for training and services.

Check Point Guest Speakers: Opportunities to host expert guest speakers ranging from Security Engineers to Technical Experts, discussing a variety of topics from AI to cyber security trends, to emerging industry threats from Check Point at educational events and lectures. These sessions will also offer students valuable insights into real-world career experiences as a foundation for their own future careers

Exclusive Virtual Event Tickets: Access to premier virtual events featuring industry leaders and cutting-edge cyber security insights, encouraging engagement within the security community.

By providing the outlined content and services, partners can deliver cyber security education at the highest level.

Additional Program Benefits:

40% discount for Infinity Global Services credits for academic and nonprofit organizations

85% discount for all certification exams (unlimited)

Self-paced content on an online content library (unlimited)

Engagement with local Check Point teams (based on availability)

Software Licenses (1 per year)

Increasing Engagement and Opportunities

To maximize the impact of this grant, SecureAcademy partners will receive an automated balance report each quarter, reminding them of the resources available to them. This proactive approach is expected to open up new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

“The SecureAcademy Grant not only enriches individuals with cutting-edge knowledge but also fosters a community dedicated to making a meaningful impact in cyber security,” says Boris Choo, SecureAcademy partner at Singapore Polytechnic. “Through SecureAcademy, you gain expertise and join a collective effort to safeguard digital spaces, empowering future generations in the fight against cyber threats.”

Empowering the Future of Cyber Security



Check Point SecureAcademy provides high-quality cyber security education worldwide through partnerships with higher learning institutions and nonprofit organizations. By collaborating with Check Point, institutions can equip today’s students with the vital technology skills necessary to secure our digital future. Since its inception, over 20,000 students have dedicated more than 30,000 hours to learning self-paced content through its network of more than 190 academic partners worldwide.

“The SecureAcademy Grant serves as a beacon of empowerment, leveling the playing field and providing equal opportunities for all to pursue their dreams and ambitions,” says Muyassar Bukhari, SecureAcademy partner at Cybersafe Foundation. “By removing barriers and fostering inclusivity, SecureAcademy empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive and contribute to a more equitable society.”

The program was established to meet the growing demand for comprehensive training pathways for individuals aspiring to enter the cyber security field. SecureAcademy supports students from higher education institutes and nonprofit organizations globally by offering essential cyber security skills and learning resources. These courses cover multiple fields, including Cloud, Networks, and Endpoints, providing students with real-world experience.

SecureAcademy partners also enjoy content by external vendors, such as EC-Council’s Essentials modules for digital forensics, ethical hacking, and network defense, as well as Cybrary courses, including PowerShell for security professionals and developing ethical hacking tools with Python.

Building Careers in Cyber Security

SecureAcademy is a vital component of the Infinity Global Services organization at Check Point. The program collaborates with prestigious institutions around the world to prepare students for successful careers in cyber security.

Through SecureAcademy, students have access to industry-recognized courses and heavily discounted exams while benefiting from hands-on experience with Check Point’s technology to learn how to administer solutions in real-world scenarios.

“Partnering with SecureAcademy opens doors to a realm of career opportunities, equipping individuals with the specialized skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital security,” says Jeff Salter, SecureAcademy partner at the University of South Carolina. “Through SecureAcademy, not only do you gain knowledge and expertise, but you also become part of a dynamic network that fosters growth and innovation in the field. Through this opportunity, three of my former students are now employed by Check Point.”

Check Point offers numerous opportunities for individuals looking to start their journey in this dynamic field, with clear pathways for career progression within the organization.

“We are deeply committed at Check Point to foster the next generation of cyber security professionals. Our SecureAcademy program equips educational institutions and nonprofit organizations with valuable resources, empowering them to enhance their cyber security training programs,” remarked Shay Solomon, Director of Check Point Infinity Global Services. “By collaborating with our partners, we aim to address the global skills gap in this critical field and secure our digital future.”

Check Point Infinity Global Services

Check Point offers comprehensive managed security services through its Infinity Global Services organization. These services include threat research, MDR, risk assessment, proactive monitoring, professional services, and top-notch training. Our suite of cyber security services provides end-to-end protection – from initial assessment and design to ongoing training and optimization to rapid response – ensuring the highest level of security. Backed by world-class experts and real-time threat intelligence, our extensive range of services helps safeguard organizations of all sizes.